Arsenal given golden opportunity to sign Brazilian wonderkid as their first summer signing: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Arsenal could have the opportunity to revisit a move for a highly-rated Brazilian teenager, following a pattern of Brazilian stars joining the Gunners under sporting director, Edu

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal could be handed the opportunity to revisit a move for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque after the forward’s agent hit out at Xavi’s treatment of the Brazilian teenager. 

The Gunners were one of a host of leading clubs that were in for the forward last year alongside the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham. Barcelona were able to seal a move for the youngster, landing him in a €61million deal from Athletico Paranaense. 

