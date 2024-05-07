Arsenal given golden opportunity to sign Brazilian wonderkid as their first summer signing: report

Arsenal could be handed the opportunity to revisit a move for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque after the forward’s agent hit out at Xavi’s treatment of the Brazilian teenager.

The Gunners were one of a host of leading clubs that were in for the forward last year alongside the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham. Barcelona were able to seal a move for the youngster, landing him in a €61million deal from Athletico Paranaense.

Roque made his La Liga debut in January and would net his first goal later that month. The 19-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact since, starting just two games and failing to get off the bench in Barca’s last three matches as the team saw Real Madrid win the La Liga title.

Vitor Roque has a number of admirers (Image credit: Getty)

Roque’s agent has now gone on the record to ask why his client hasn’t played more.

“Everyone thinks that Vitor Roque has to have more minutes and no one understands why the coach [Xavi] doesn’t give them to him,’ Roque’s agent Andre Cury said on RAC1.

“Xavi has never spoken to the player. I do not understand this situation and I think it is not good for either party. I have told the boy that what he has to do is work even harder and wait for the opportunity, but I have also seen matches to give him minutes and prominence and thus avoid this unpleasant situation.

“In my opinion the team concedes a lot of goals and that doesn’t help.

‘With 300 minutes he has two goals and I would say that he is the team’s top scorer if we look at the average number of minutes played.

“Look what has happened with Vinicius Jr at Madrid – it took him two and a half years to play. Here in two months a mess is already created and people want to kill and kill, instead of helping. It’s something I don’t understand.”

Barcelona coach Xavi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were strongly linked with Roque last year, with the youngster’s performances in the 2023 South American Under-20 Championship particularly catching the eye.

The Gunners are expected to prioritse a new striker in the summer transfer window, so Cury’s further quotes on his client’s future could put sporting director Edu on alert.

“I already spoke with Deco,” Cury added. “The boy has a contract with Barca and we chose Barca instead of other options where we could earn double the money,’ Cury said.

“I am certain that Vitor Roque will be a great player but if Barça doesn’t let him, the club or the coach, I don’t know what happens internally, we will look for another way.

“We do not want a loan. If the club decides that he cannot stay, he will be sold. There are many teams interested in Vitor Roque.

“If the club does not give space to Vitor we will have to look for a solution. Either he stays or he is transferred, not a loan, it is very dangerous for the boy’s career.

“The best thing would be to stay at Barca, but if he cannot stay we will work for a transfer.”

