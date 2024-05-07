Ranked! Every Euro 2024 manager

By Tom Hancock
published

Counting down the coaches who will take to the technical area at Euro 2024 this summer

England manager Gareth Southgate
(Image credit: Alamy)

The Euros are very nearly upon us – and 24 men are tasked with taking their team as far as they can at this summer's huge tournament in Germany.

From long-serving bosses to relative newcomers, these are the managers who will call the shots during Euro 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...