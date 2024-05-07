Ranked! Every Euro 2024 manager

The Euros are very nearly upon us – and 24 men are tasked with taking their team as far as they can at this summer's huge tournament in Germany.

From long-serving bosses to relative newcomers, these are the managers who will call the shots during Euro 2024.

Let's dive straight in!

24. Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)

Dragan Stojkovic (Image credit: Alamy)

Capped 84 times by Yugoslavia in his playing days, Dragan Stojkovic took over as Serbia manager in 2021, leading them to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The former Red Star Belgrade and Marseille midfielder had previously managed exclusively in the Far East, taking charge of Nagoya Grampus and Guangzhou R&F in Japan and China respectively.

23. Ivan Hasek (Czech Republic)

Ivan Hasek (Image credit: Alamy)

Appointed at the start of this year, Ivan Hasek took charge of a Czech Republic team who had already secured qualification for the Euros under predecessor Jaroslav Silhavy.

A regular for Czechoslovakia during the late 80s and early 90s, Hasek was previously boss of the Lebanon national team and has also managed clubs in France and Saudi Arabia, among other countries.

22. Michal Probierz (Poland)

Michal Probierz (Image credit: Alamy)

Another relatively recent appointment, Michal Probierz replaced Fernando Santos as Poland manager last September and steered them to the Euro 2024 play-offs.

There, the former boss of the Polish U21 side oversaw a 5-1 thrashing of Estonia in the semis and a dramatic penalty shootout win over Wales in the final to seal qualidication.

20. Murat Yakin (Switzerland)

Murat Yakin (Image credit: Alamy)

A former Swiss international, Murat Yakin succeeded Vladimir Petkovic as Switzerland manager after Euro 2020.

The ex-Basel centre-back – who played at Euro 2004 alongside his brother Hakan – guided his nation to qualification for Euro 2024 as runners-up in their group, having coached them to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

20. Matjaz Kek (Slovenia)

Murat Yakin (Image credit: Alamy)

A two-time Slovenian title winner as manager of hometown club Maribor, Matjaz Kek was appointed national team boss in 2018 – having previously held the position between 2007 and 2011.

Under his stewardship, Slovenia finished as runners-up in their qualifying group to reach their first major tournament since the 2010 World Cup – and their first Euros since 2000.

19. Serhiy Rebrov (Ukraine)

Serhiy Rebrov (Image credit: Alamy)

Familiar to English football fans for his spells at Tottenham and West Ham, former Ukraine striker Serhiy Rebrov has managed his country since June last year.

The 49-year-old steered the war-torn nation – who have been playing their home games in Poland as a result of the 2022 Russian invasion – to Euro 2024 via the play-offs – where they staged dramatic comeback victories against Bosnia and Herzgovina in the semis and Iceland in the final.

18. Edward Iordanescu (Romania)

Edward Iordanescu (Image credit: Alamy)

Edward Iordanescu steered Romania to Euro 2024, the country's first major tournament since Euro 2016, in impressive fashion, with a record of six wins and four draws from their 10 qualifying matches.

The 45-year-old took charge of his nation in 2022, having previously coached CFR Cluj to the Romanian title.

17. Francesco Calzona (Slovakia)

Francesco Calzona (Image credit: Alamy)

Francesco Calzona actually has two manager's jobs: this one, and as head coach of Napoli – placing him in an unusual position in today's game.

The Italian was appointed Slovakia boss in 2022, taking on his first frontline managerial role, and led the Falcons to Euro 2024 qualification as Group J runners-up behind Portugal.

16. Ralf Rangnick (Austria)

Ralf Rangnick (Image credit: Alamy)

Appointed Austria manager in April 2022 – while still in interim charge at Manchester United – Ralf Rangnick steered his team to Euro 2024 qualification as runners-up to Belgium in Group F, winning six and losing only one of their eight games.

Having managed solely at club level until taking his current role, the pressing-loving German tactician is preparing for his first experience of international tournament football.

15. Willy Sagnol (Georgia)

Willy Sagnol (Image credit: Alamy)

A Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and World Cup runner-up with France as a player, Willy Sagnol ensured legendary status in Georgia by leading the small Caucasian nation to their first ever major tournament.

Appointed in 2021, Sagnol and his troops secured a Euro 2024 berth by beating Luxembourg and Greece in the play-offs.

13. Vincenzo Montella (Turkey)

Vincenzo Montella (Image credit: Alamy)

Vincenzo Montella took over as Turkey manager towards the end of the nation's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and secured top spot in Group D ahead of Croatia and Wales.

The former Roma and Italy striker was given the job after a two-year stint in charge of Turkish Super Lig outfit Adana Demirspor – who he led to their best ever league finish and European qualification for the very first time.

12. Sylvinho (Albania)

Sylvinho (Image credit: Alamy)

It wasn't that long ago that Albania were relative minnows of European football – but they made their major tournament debut at Euro 2016, and they've gone from strength to strength since appointing Sylvinho as manager 18 months ago.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Brazil left-back oversaw the Balkan nation's impressive qualification for Euro 2024 as Group E winners ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland.

13. Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

Ronald Koeman (Image credit: Alamy)

Back in the Netherlands hotseat for a second time – having left in 2020 to manage Barcelona – Ronald Koeman is one of his country's most legendary players.

And, Barca disaster aside, he's been among the top Dutch coaches of the modern era, winning major trophies with Ajax, PSV and Valencia – as well as doing an excellent job in the Premier League at Southampton.

He led the Oranje to Euro 2024 by finishing second to France in Group B of qualifying.

12. Steve Clarke (Scotland)

Steve Clarke (Image credit: Alamy)

Scotland were not in a good place when Steve Clarke became manager in May 2019 – but the ex-Chelsea right-back and West Brom boss has transformed his country's footballing fortunes.

Clarke steered the Scots to Euro 2020 qualification via the play-offs – ending their 23-year absence from major tournaments – then guided them to Euro 2024 as Group A runners-up to Spain, who they memorably beat 2-0 at Hampden Park along the way.

11. Marco Rossi (Hungary)

Marco Rossi (Image credit: Alamy)

Hungary manager since 2018, Italian Marco Rossi coached the Magyars at the previous Euros three years ago – where they were unfortunate not to get out of a group containing Portugal, France and Germany, holding the latter two to draws.

10. Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Kasper Hjulmand (Image credit: Alamy)

In his first tournament as manager, Kasper Hjulmand took Denmark to the semi-finals – where they pushed England all the way – galvanising his squad after the harrowing experience of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland.

The 52-year-old couldn't repeat the feat at the 2022 World Cup – where the Danes made a group-stage exit – but he did guide his country to Euro 2024 as winners of their qualifying group.

8. Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Luis de la Fuente (Image credit: Alamy)

Things didn't work out for Spain under Luis Enrique – so, following his resignation after La Roja's limp 2022 World Cup last-16 exit at the hands of Morocco, the three-time European champions moved to appoint Luis de la Fuente.

And it's been a case of so far so good under the man who previously coached the country's U19, U21 and U21 teams, with a much-needed more incisive brand of possession-based football being implemented.

7. Domenico Tedesco (Belgium)

Domenico Tedesco (Image credit: Alamy)

A 2021/22 German Cup winner as boss of RB Leipzig, Domenico Tedesco was appointed Belgium manager for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying, following the Red Devils' disappointing 2022 World Cup group-stage exit under Roberto Martinez.

And their campaign couldn't have gone much better: Tedesco's team won six and drew two of their eight matches, scoring 22 goals in the process and topping their group.

6. Roberto Martinez (Portugal)

Roberto Martinez (Image credit: Alamy)

Roberto Martinez wasn't out of a job for long after resigning as Belgium manager, being appointed by Portugal in January of last year.

Successor to Fernando Santos – under whom the Portuguese won Euro 2016 – the Spaniard – who guided Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup – oversaw an utterly dominant campaign in which Cristiano Ronaldo and co. won all 10 games, scoring 36 goals (including nine in an absolute evisceration of Luxembourg) and conceding just two.

5. Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

Zlatko Dalic (Image credit: Alamy)

The man behind Croatia's greatest tournament performance – finishing as runners-up at the 2018 World Cup – Zlatko Dalic is approaching seven years in charge.

His team went out in the last 16 of Euro 2020, but the consistency he's been able to achieve with a country whose population totals less than four million simply has to be commended.

Their superstar players like captain Luka Modric aren't getting any younger, but Croatia are never a team to be taken lightly under Dalic.

4. Gareth Southgate (England)

Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Alamy)

England's best manager since Alf Ramsey? There's certainly a strong case to be made for Gareth Southgate, the man who united the English national team like no one had been able to in decades, banished their penalty shootout hoodoo and took them to their first major final in 55 years (where they...let's not go there).

The Three Lions have got used to qualification being a doddle under Southgate, and so it proved again as went unbeaten in topping Group C ahead of reigning European champions Italy.

Now there's just one question: can he bring it home?

3. Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Julian Nagelsmann (Image credit: Alamy)

When Bayern Munich poached Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig in 2021, they paid a world-record €25m to secure his services; that's the regard in which the German was held.

Despite flattering to deceive at Bayern (although he did guide them to the Bundesliga title), Nagelsmann is still rightly considered one of the best coaches in world football – and he's made a solid start to life as Germany boss, who brought him in to replace the sacked Hansi Flick last September.

As manager of the hosts, the pressure is on Nagelsmann – but that shouldn't be too heavy a burden for the man who won German Football Manager of the Year in 2017 at the age of just 30.

2. Luciano Spalletti (Italy)

Luciano Spalletti (Image credit: Alamy)

Italy won Euro 2020 under Roberto Mancini, but his shock resignation last year means that the Azzurri will be led in the defence of their crown by a different manager: Luciano Spalletti.

Appointed after steering Napoli to a runaway Serie A title success in 2022/23, the three-time Serie A Coach of the Year – who has also lifted major trophies with Roma and Zenit Saint Petersburg – is in his first international management job.

The attack-minded tactician has won five and drawn two of his eight matches in charge so far, with his side scoring 17 goals in the process.

1. Didier Deschamps (France)

Didier Deschamps (Image credit: Alamy)

France may have gone out of Euro 2020 in the last 16, but they're always one of the pre-tournament favourites with Didier Deschamps at the helm – and rightly so.

That was the only major tournament out of the last four where Les Bleus have not reached the final, and the 2018 World Cup winners came agonisingly close to retaining their title two years ago.

Captain of his country's 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000-winning team, Deschamps – who has been in the job for 12 years now – is one of just three people to have lifted the World Cup as a player and manager; can he become only the second, after Germany's Berti Vogts, to do the same at the Euros?

