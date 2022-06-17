Ranked! The highest-scoring South Americans in Premier League history

With prolific Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez completing his big money move to Liverpool, it looks like the Premier League has welcomed its next South American goalscoring sensation.

But which players from that great footballing continent have scored the most goals to date in the world's greatest division?

Here, FFT runs through the top five...

5. Alexis Sanchez, Chile (63)

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs: Arsenal, Manchester United

Chile's greatest-ever player, Alexis Sanchez delighted Arsenal fans with his dazzling dribbles and eye for (an often spectacular) goal.

His 2018-19 haul of 24 Premier League goals remains the highest by any player this decade for the Gunners - with whom he would have become a legend if not for his abrupt move to Manchester United.

4. Luis Suarez, Uruguay (69 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs: Liverpool

In three-and-a-half years at Liverpool, Luis Suarez sunk his teeth right into the greatest league in the world, averaging better than a goal every other game.

No player has ever netted more times in a 38-match Premier League campaign than his 31 in 2018-19 - which, even more remarkably, he did without scoring a single penalty.

3. Roberto Firmino, Brazil (71 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs: Liverpool

The ultimate false nine, Roberto Firmino has won more plaudits for his selfless link-up play than his goals - but he's still chipped in with plenty of the letter during his seven years at Liverpool.

And he made a bit of Premier League history during the Reds' 5-0 victory at Watford last season, becoming the first - and, as it stands, only - Brazilian to hit two hat-tricks in the competition.

2. Carlos Tevez, Argentina (84 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs: West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City

Not only is Carlos Tevez one of a select group of players to win the Premier League with two clubs; he only went and did it with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Diminutive but deadly, 23 goals in his first season at City weren't enough for the Golden Boot - but 20 the following campaign saw him share the award with Dimitar Berbatov.

1. Sergio Aguero, Argentina (184 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs: Manchester City

Top of the list by a country mile and then some, Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest Premer League goalscorers from anywhere - never mind just South America - ranking fourth on the all-time list and first among all foreign players.

His 184 goals included many a memorable striker - but none more so than a certain goal on 13 May 2012... "AGUEROOOOOOOOOO!"