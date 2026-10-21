Arne Slot to Tottenham shaping up, with Dutchman 'certain that he will return' in 2027: report

Arne Slot has been linked with a stunning move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham collected their first win of the season on Monday night against fellow strugglers Coventry City at home, with Roberto De Zerbi's early-season warm-weather camp in Marbella proving a success.

But with the pressure still not completely lifted from the Italian's shoulders and Chelsea up next in the league, Spurs could well make plans to bring in a title winner with experience.

Tottenham Hotspur linked with stunning Arne Slot hire

Roberto De Zerbi has struggled this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Zerbi has struggled at times in N17 since taking over from Igor Tudor midway through last season, overseeing a huge summer rebuild but simultaneously questioning his players' fight.

With a vast array of accomplished managers waiting in the wings for the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United to press the panic button, Sport Witness have relayed reports from the Netherlands that former Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be in the frame for the Spurs job.

According to De Telegraaf, Robin van Persie is a consideration at Nottingham Forest – with Oliver Glasner facing teething troubles at the City Ground – with Slot a contender for Tottenham.

The outlet notes that Slot's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is in regular contact with clubs interested in Europe and that it is “certain that he will return to a major European club in 2027”

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“Slot fills his spare time with a role as a technical observer at UEFA,” the report notes, mentioning that the Dutchman is currently assessing tactical trends during his time out of the game.

The 48-year-old was a big success in his first season at Anfield, lifting the Premier League title after taking over the reins from Jurgen Klopp – who had been Reds boss for nine years before his surprise resignation.

Slot was a success at Feyenoord, too, winning the Eredivisie in 2023 and leading the Rotterdammers to the inaugural Conference League final, where they lost to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Arne Slot enjoyed huge success at Liverpool (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Things weren't quite so rosy last season for Slot, whose Liverpool side slumped to fifth in the table and failed to retain their title, as the manager appeared to lose the dressing room and Mohamed Salah was allowed to terminate his contract.

Slot was most recently linked with a move to the Netherlands national team, only for the Oranje to hire Xavi Hernandez instead.

Spurs travel away to Chelsea this weekend, as Premier League action continues.