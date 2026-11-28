Football mascots are a staple of the matchday experience.

They're there to entertain the fans, get the crowd going and indulge in a bit of pre-match banter. Yes, some will occasionally overstep the mark - naming no names, especially not a north London-dwelling hornet who liked to bother Wilfried Zaha - but ultimately, it's all a bit of fun.

From iconic World Cup characters to the most gloriously ridiculous club mascots on the planet, FourFourTwo counts down the 30 best – with some unlikely contenders for the top spot.

30. Goleo VI

Goleo VI, the 2006 World Cup mascot (Image credit: Alamy)

The people behind The Muppets devised the official 2006 World Cup mascot – an anthropomorphic lion, accompanied by sidekick Pille… a talking football.

CONTROVERSY: The non-native lion didn’t go down well with the German public, and not because he didn't wear anything on his bottom half. “We have eagles and gnomes and garden dwarves, but not lions,” huffed design expert Erik Spiekermann. “That’s English or French, or whatever.”

29. Billy the Badger

Billy the Badger, mascot of Fulham (Image credit: Alamy)

Fulham share their colours with the wood-dwelling mustelid, who replaced knight Sir Craven of Cottage and giant computer Terry Bytes in 2006. Likes to dress up as Dracula for Halloween.

WEIRDEST MOMENT: A February 2008 red card from Chris Foy after a half-time breakdancing routine against Aston Villa delayed the restart. Short-sighted and greying, Foy is now a retired referee.

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28. Hammerhead

Hammerhead, mascot of West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

Noted illustrator David Squires designed permanently surprised predecessor Herbie the Hammer – Hammerhead has more than an air of Iron Man about him.

BEST ATTRIBUTE: West Ham’s mascot has been likened to a couple of all-time club legends, thanks to claims that he’s “as fast as Billy Bonds and blessed with the goalscoring prowess of Vic Watson”. Where’s he been this season, then?

27. Fred the Red

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next to Fred The Red

Fred’s early 1990s arrival coincided with a period of greatness at Manchester United – didn’t need Fergie after all, eh?

PREDECESSORS: When they weren’t just people donning costumes, the club’s mascots included Michael the Bank Street Canary (actually a goose), Major the Saint Bernard Dog (went missing) and, er, ‘Hoppy’ Thorne the One-Legged Wonder (a First World War veteran).

26. World Cup Willie

World Cup Willie has tea with West Germany's Franz Beckenbauer in 1966 (Image credit: Alamy)

The World Cup’s first mascot was a lion in a Union Jack shirt. Fresh from roaring England to victory in 1966, Willie then resurfaced in unofficial marketing for the next tournament in Mexico four years later, wearing a sombrero. Ole!

DID YOU KNOW? Actor George Claydon, an Oompa Loompa in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, inhabited Willie in the FA’s real-life promotional material.

25. Pique

Pique, mascot of the 1986 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Not a Barcelona defender, but Mexico 86’s sombrero-wearing moustachioed jalapeno pepper that played on tired stereotypes. “It’s as if a group of gringos picked out a symbol to depict Mexico,” complained a government official.

DID YOU KNOW? Pique, Spanish for spicy, was a tenuous pun on ‘PK’ – and the host nation later got knocked out on penalties. By West Germany, obviously...

24. Palmerin

Palmerin, mascot of Real Betis (Image credit: Alamy)

The streets around the Estadio Benito Villamarin are lined with palm trees, providing the inspiration when Real Betis sought a fresh figurehead for their 2007 centenary. The perennially happy Palmerin has rocked various hairstyles in his time, plus an almighty hairband.

DID YOU KNOW? Palmerin got the gig with 53 per cent of a fan vote, making him slightly more popular than Brexit.

23. Captain

Capitan, mascot of the 2024 Copa America (Image credit: Alamy)

The 2024 Copa America symbol could only be one thing – the national emblem of a country not in South America, of course. Well, they had already allowed the USA to host the thing, for reasons unclear [loads of money – Ed.], so might as well make the mascot an eagle, too.

PREDECESSORS: Past Copa mascots include a macaw, an Ecuadorian corn cob and tango singer Carlos Gardel.

22. Tokyo Dorompa

Tokyo Dorompa, mascot of FC Tokyo (Image credit: Alamy)

FC Tokyo plumped for a raccoon dog as their new mascot in 2009. Their website later explained Dorompa is “universally recognised as a Tokyo supporter in the Japanese raccoon dog world” and earned his name “for inhabiting a nest very close to Tokyo Tower”. Sure, lads.

WEIRDEST MOMENT: Riding a unicycle, dressing up as Michael Jackson and doing a karate chop on pitchside tiles.

Footix, mascot ot the 1998 World Cup

With a name like a somewhat dubious second-hand ticket website, Footix was selected as France’s 1998 World Cup mascot ahead of the intriguingly named Zimbo, Houpi, Gallik and Raffy.

BEST ATTRIBUTE: On official merch, the rooster wore a France shirt and held the ball in one hand, with a knowing grin on its face, predicting the Thierry Henry vs Ireland incident 11 years later.

20. Ciao

Ciao, mascot of the 1990 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

No cuddly mascot for Italia 90 – instead, they plumped for a stick figure featuring a football for a head. Why not? Rejected names included Dribbly and Bimbo.

DID YOU KNOW? The competition to devise Ciao drew a hefty 50,000 entries, a £25,000 prize and the frank opinion of the Azzurri’s all-time leading scorer Gigi Riva, who personally told the winning designer he didn’t like it. Brutal, Gigi…

19. Timber Joey

Timber Joey, mascot of the Portland Timbers (Image credit: Alamy)

What could be more child-friendly than a chainsaw-wielding bloke in a hard hat? Portland Timbers’ mascot is the successor to Timber Jim, who started taking a chainsaw to matches back in the 1970s... without getting arrested.

BEST ATTRIBUTE: Every time Portland net, Joey cuts his way through a 12ft log (later presented to the goalscorer) behind the goal. “Er, thanks, I guess?”

18. Captain Blade

Captain Blade, mascot of Sheffield United (Image credit: Alamy)

Joey isn’t the only weaponised mascot – Sheffield United’s Captain Blade is a pot-bellied pirate armed with not one but two swords (and an eye patch, naturally).

DID YOU KNOW? As a club director, Sean Bean wasn’t keen. “At a meeting, he made a big show of wanting to make a very important point,” revealed Neil Warnock. “He said we should get rid of Captain Blade. Captain Fking Blade.”

17. Moonchester

Moonchester and Moonbeam, mascots of Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

Are there any aliens on the Moon? The truth is out there. Either way, Manchester City mascot Moonchester (a nod to the club’s Blue Moon anthem) resembles an extraterrestrial, rather than Buzz Aldrin.

DID YOU KNOW? Moonchester was on FFT’s front cover with Pep Guardiola & Co in 2016, steadfastly remaining mute throughout the entire photoshoot, as per the stipulations in his City contract.

16. Fuleco

Fuleco, mascot of the 2014 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

As David Attenborough has no doubt always said, there aren’t many animals cooler than an armadillo, the inspiration for Brazil’s 2014 World Cup mascot.

DID YOU KNOW? The Brazilian three-banded armadillo is endangered and the idea was to promote environmentalism, though protesters claimed FIFA cashed in on the mascot’s profits without giving much to actually save the animal itself.

15. Naranjito

Naranjito, mascot of the 1982 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

The official 1982 World Cup mascot’s name means ‘Little Orange’, despite being absolutely massive. Naranjito’s smile implied satisfaction, but the eyes suggested otherwise, as if he’d just foreseen Gerry Armstrong’s winner for Northern Ireland against hosts Spain.

DID YOU KNOW? Had its own cartoon series, plus a squeeze called Clementine. Gerry probably crushed her dreams, too.

14. H'Angus the Monkey

H'Angus the Monkey, mascot of Hartlepool United (Image credit: Alamy)

Owing to legend that the locals once hanged a monkey, believing it to be a French spy (sounds pretty plausible), Hartlepool are the ‘Monkey Hangers’ – a mascot all but created from there.

CONTROVERSY: Cavorted with a sex doll at Blackpool, punched the head off Desmond the Dragon at Rochdale, then elected Mayor of Hartlepool after Peter Mandelson labelled him “a disgrace”.

13. Harry Gator

Harry Gator, mascot of Harrogate Town (Image credit: Alamy)

Harrogate Town asked schoolchildren to create a mascot in 2018, and we applaud their decision to make it an alligator, purely to call it Harry Gator – a piece of wordplay right up there with Peterborough’s rabbit Peter Burrow.

DID YOU KNOW? Harry’s also a skilled drummer, recently reproducing that Cadbury advert where a gorilla plays along to Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight.

12. Xolo Mayor

Xolo, mascot of Tijuana (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Club Tijuana decided to model their mascot on a native Mexican dog, they had options: the Chihuahua or the utterly terrifying Xoloitzcuintle, so intimidating even its name sounds like it’s hurling abuse at you. Choosing the latter, they put it in goalkeeper gloves.

WEIRDEST MOMENT: Wearing a skull mask for Day of the Dead, and riding a motorbike across the pitch. Alarming.

11. Lindona Da Bahia

Lindona da Baea and Super-Homem Tricolor, mascots of Bahia (Image credit: Alamy)

Nothing remotely subtle going on at Brazilian club Bahia. First they created blatant rip-off Super-Homem Tricolor, translating Superman into Portuguese and suffixing it with the club nickname. In 2018, they added Lindona, definitely not inspired by Wonder Woman at all.

DID YOU KNOW? City Football Group own Bahia – could we see Lindona at the Etihad when Moonchester’s past it?

10. Kingo

Kingo, mascot of Willem II (Image credit: Alamy)

Dutch outfit Willem II take their name from William II, king of the Netherlands from 1840-49, who died in the club’s home city of Tilburg – they followed suit with their mascot, a gormless lion.

BEST ATTRIBUTE: A robe and crown, for the full regal look. It makes you wonder why Hampton & Richmond haven’t got a Henry VIII mascot – a light beheading might increase the stakes somewhat.

9. Haydon the Womble

AFC Wimbledon mascot Haydon the Womble (Image credit: Alamy)

AFC Wimbledon didn’t have to debate long for their mascot, either – the home of The Wombles, the rodent also took its moniker from the nearby Haydons Road rail station. It was either that or a giant tennis ball, a strawberry or something.

DID YOU KNOW? Haydon has been known to crowd surf and also wheel a bin around the ground, then slide on it like the skeleton at the Winter Olympics.

8. Super Pepino

Super Pepino, mascot of Leganes (Image credit: Getty Images)

A giant cucumber wearing a Zorro-type mask and cape, Leganes’ Super Pepino is everything a club mascot should be. The Cucumber Growers – the phallic vegetable is Spanish slang for a great goal – unveiled their new hero marching to I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real.

WEIRDEST MOMENT: Attempting to fire T-shirts into the crowd with a cannon, but hoying them right out of the ground.

7. Harry the Hornet

Harry the Hornet, mascot of Watford (Image credit: Alamy)

Best known for a tremendous beef with Crystal Palace – theatrically throwing himself at Wilfried Zaha’s feet in 2018.

THEY SAID: “If you’re asking me if Harry the Hornet, who I’m assuming is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it’s disgraceful” – then Eagles manager Roy Hodgson correctly identifies the bloke in the hornet suit as the mascot, rather than Watford’s new trequartista.

6. Cyril the Swan

Cyril and Cybil the Swan, mascots of Swansea City (Image credit: Alamy)

Everyone knows that a swan can break your arm – in Cyril’s case, that’s only the half of it. The Swansea mascot earned ’90s notoriety for a series of regrettable incidents, drop-kicking the head of Millwall’s Zampa the Lion and telling him, “Don’t fk with the Swans.” Yikes.

DID YOU KNOW? Cyril once appeared as the Emperor of China’s pet in pantomime Aladdin at Swansea’s Grand Theatre.

5. Crusty the Pie

Crusty the Pie, mascot of Wigan Athletic (Image credit: Alamy)

Wigan schoolkids don’t fear stereotypes – asked to come up with the Latics’ new mascot, more than half of the entries were pies. Crusty was born, although his early interviews were surprisingly deep. “I don’t want to think about dying,” he explained. Hey, keep it light, pie-face…

HE SAID: “I don’t watch films, just the FA Cup wins over Manchester City on repeat.” Er, Michael Owen, is that you?

4. Hennes

Koln's mascot, Hennes the goat (Image credit: Alamy)

FC Köln became the Billy Goats after a circus director gifted them one back in 1950, naming it after coach Hennes Weisweiler. They’ve since been through nine iterations – six years ago, Hennes IX replaced Hennes VIII, who the club once tried to register to play during an injury crisis. The GOAT is literally a goat.

DID YOU KNOW? Hennes VII starred as a murder victim in TV drama SK Kolsch.

3. Gunnersaurus

Gunnersaurus, mascot of Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

A giant most associated with a now extinct era, Arsenal also have a dinosaur mascot called Gunnersaurus – devised by an 11-year-old supporter in 1993.

CONTROVERSY: Gunnersaurus was let go to cut costs during COVID, and later reinstated (with a new suit inhabitant). Piers Morgan was at the front of the queue to voice his disapproval, as was queue-jumper-in-chief Holly Willoughby.

2. Boiler Man

Boiler Man, mascot of West Brom (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baggie Bird has been West Bromwich Albion’s main mascot for decades, but it was well and truly upstaged when Boiler Man arrived in 2018, as part of a sponsorship deal with Ideal Boilers. Kids just love a combi-boiler, after all.

CONTROVERSY: Last year, the Baggies were in hot water after the chap who played Boiler Man retired – “a decision not made by myself”. Mysterious.

1. Kingsley

Partick Thistle mascot Kingsley (Image credit: Alamy)

Described as “Lisa Simpson on meth” and “a demented Sun God”, Partick Thistle’s new symbol was never going to go unnoticed when it replaced the brilliantly named but rather tamer Jaggy McBee in 2015. Petrifying stuff.

HE SAID: “I got to chill out with David Hasselhoff when he was in town doing panto,” said Kingsley. What the Hoff made of Kingsley is anybody’s guess.