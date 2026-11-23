Mauricio Pochettino barely had his feet under the table at Old Trafford - or rather, Anfield - on Sunday, but there he was throwing a teamsheet curveball into one of the biggest fixtures in the Manchester United calendar.

Starting Matthijs de Ligt was bold, to say the least, given the Dutchman had been out injured for such an extended period.

From the first minute, he looked every bit like a player who'd missed a large chunk of the past 12 months. Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville likened De Ligt's rustiness to his own return from a year out injured, after which he said he felt like he'd 'had six pints'.

Did Pochettino name doomed Man United lineup on purpose?

Mauricio Pochettino's Man United managerial debut didn't go as planned (Image credit: Getty Images)

Against a Liverpool side that presses relentlessly and isolates defenders, De Ligt looked heavy-legged from the first whistle. He was caught flat-footed on the turn, half a yard late to second balls, and spun humiliatingly by Alexander Isak in the immediate build-up to Leny Yoro's sending off for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

You don't need your coaching badges to know what happens when you throw a rusty centre-half into that kind of intensity. Which begs the obvious question: did Pochettino do it on purpose?

De Ligt was run ragged by Isak, particularly during the first half (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rarely do football managers strut into press conference and declare, "Half of this squad isn't fit for purpose, go and buy me new players." Not if they want to keep the dressing room on side, anyway.

With January around the corner and United still languishing in the bottom three, putting an undercooked De Ligt straight into the firing line felt like a very public memo aimed at the directors' box.

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Had Pochettino packed the midfield, sat deep and ground out a respectable, low-event defeat, the hierarchy might have convinced themselves this group only needed minor tweaks in the winter window.

But, by rolling out an obviously flawed XI and letting the inevitable play out in real time in Sky Sports' prime Super Sunday slot, Pochettino stripped away any illusions. Every time De Ligt was left scrambling back towards his own goal, the argument for serious squad surgery in January effectively made itself.

Across his spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Pochettino was never shy about subtly nudging club owners when he felt his squad lacked depth or physical conditioning, letting results and personnel headaches do the talking ahead of a transfer window.

Maybe that's giving him too much credit for dark arts, of course. Pochettino has always been obsessive about physical standards, and there's a world where he simply wanted to throw his biggest names into the deep end to see who actually has the stomach for a scrap. Although, when your backline is already patched together, picking a senior international - even one running on fumes - can look like the lesser of two evils.

Still, Pochettino has been around the block too many times to be naive about what Liverpool do to half-fit defenders. Whether it was calculated boardroom politicising or sheer necessity, chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox got an eyeful. There is much for them to think about ahead of January, because they cannot think that appointing the Argentine before dusting off their hands will suffice.