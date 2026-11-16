HENRY WINTER: Jordan Pickford has seen off five England challengers but hasn't faced a threat quite like James Trafford

Since succeeding Joe Hart as England’s No. 1 in the 2017/18 season, Jordan Pickford has seen off significant challenges from Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson with other keepers like Jack Butland, Fraser Forster, Sam Johnstone, Tom Heaton and Jason Steele also involved in squads.

He’s used to competition. But Pickford’s age, 32, and the quality of his main challenger now, 24-year-old James Trafford, means he knows he’s now in the biggest fight of his England career to remain No 1.

This is not to call time on Pickford’s England career. It’s actually more to celebrate that England have two exceptional goalkeepers who have huge respect for each other and will push each other.

England now have two very good international goalkeepers

Spain vs England at the Metropolitano, Sunday 15 November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pickford still has a role to play. It was only back in March that we were lauding Pickford for keeping a clean sheet for 923 minutes, comfortably an England record. He then conceded only eight goals in seven World Cup games - and was unbeaten in the two Florida warm-ups. Writing Pickford off is premature.

What Sunday night’s epic events in Madrid confirmed is that Trafford is Pickford’s obvious successor and the changeover may be quicker than anticipated.

James Trafford leaps in celebration (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trafford is probably now favourite to start for England at Euro 2028. Such headlines will drive Pickford on even more. The Wearsider is very proud, very patriotic, is understandably determined to reach a century of caps (he’s six shy) and he’s always felt slightly under-appreciated.

Pickford deserves more respect. He’s played in the semi-final of two World Cups and in the final of two European Championships. Pickford helped England overcome their fear of shootouts.

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He saved five penalties in shootouts at four different tournaments and even took one – and scored. Such service to his country cannot be dismissed lightly.

I’ve watched Pickford closely in training, hearing the impact as he throws his body around, leaping up, often slapping his gloves together in approval at a save or simple self-encouragement.

His language is very lively at times. During one session filmed by the media at Euro 2024, Pickford was heard half-laughing, half-concerned that one failed save attempt would end up all over the internet.

England at the Metropolitano (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pickford is far more emotional and vocal than Trafford, partly rallying his defence but also charging himself up. He needs that adrenaline charge. Get the rave on, to quote one of his sayings.

Trafford, who grew up on a farm in Cumbria, helping his dad herd sheep, is more sanguine, more controlled, and that may appeal more to Thomas Tuchel. He’s less hyper than Pickford. He also offers more of what Tuchel wants in distribution. Growing up at Manchester City, Trafford was coached to pass out from the back. Pickford launches his booming deliveries downfield but not always accurately. Trafford is more precise, picking out his wingers well. He can be vulnerable to the quick press, though. Trafford’s still developing.

But if Trafford’s time has truly come with England, he will reflect on successfully negotiating difficult times. Re-signing for Man City after a successful two seasons at Burnley should have been a re-start, embedded as No. 1, but then Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived, and Trafford was benched. Moving to Leeds United proved inspired.

James Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s impossible to say that Trafford came of age in Madrid as he has to deliver week after week, minimising mistakes and improving decision-making. He’s 24, playing regularly, and will mature even more into a fine goalkeeper with great shot-stopping strengths and sound distribution.

Trafford certainly impressed against Spain, making reflex saves from Fermin Lopez and then the follow-up from Aymeric Laporte. It is these double saves where Trafford most impresses. Late on, protecting the 3-2 lead, Trafford watched like a hawk as Lamine Yamal glided in from the right. A keeper has to make so many decisions in such short, intense passages of play, perhaps lasting only a few seconds but demanding total concentration and swift reactions, mental and physical.

Yamal could have whipped an early shot to the near-post, so Trafford had to guard that. He then stepped across as Yamal, using Anthony Gordon and Myles Lewis-Skelly to try and mask his intentions, targeted the far-post. Trafford was equal to the threat, dropping smartly to his right, pushing Yamal’s curling strike away. He remained alive to the continued threat. Marc Cucurella now had the ball.

All those drills in training, the reflex save and then jumping up for the follow-up developed the muscle memory for Trafford. Cucurella’s driven return was complicated further by a slight deviation off Ben White. Trafford readjusted in a split-second and pushed the ball around the post. Trafford truly saved the day.

England’s No. 1 shirt is up for grabs now. The Nations League quarter-final in March will clarify who is the owner. If Trafford keeps delivering for Leeds, the smart money is now on him to retain it. One thing can be stated for certain: England have two very good goalkeepers.