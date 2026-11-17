John Terry with some of his iconic shirts

Sports memorabilia platform MatchWornShirt has secured new backing from a group of active and former footballers, alongside North American sports investors.

Announced on Tuesday, the funding round is led by Gamma Waves Partners, a global sports and technology investment platform founded by former Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Agnelli and Rocco Benetton.

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry and current Tottenham Hotspur defender Tosin Adarabioyo have invested individually. Premier League brothers Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), and Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), have also joined the round through Joyned Capital, a private investment club for professional athletes.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Outside football, the investment group includes basketball player Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V, along with the ownership group behind the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA's Indiana Fever.

The capital injection follows a year in which MWS expanded its physical presence in North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup and agreed inaugural partnerships in the NBA, WNBA, NFL and NHL.

MWS were founded in Amsterdam in 2017 by brothers Tijmen and Bob Zonderwijk, the idea initially coming about during a search for an Ajax shirt for their father.

The company now partners with more than 450 clubs worldwide to auction authentic, game-worn items.

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“I first got involved in match-worn shirts by selling them for charity, seeing the unique emotional value these items hold for fans,” Chiellini said. “Today, it is exciting to see the category evolve, as collectors increasingly recognise the significance and value of these pieces of sporting history.

“MatchWornShirt is building the infrastructure to connect fans and collectors with authentic moments from sport, while helping sports organisations unlock new value from their intellectual property. We are excited to support the company's next phase of growth.”

MWS co-founder and CEO Tijmen Zonderwijk said the incoming shareholders align with the platform’s long-term strategy.

MatchWornShirt founders Bob and Tijmen Zonderwijk (Image credit: MatchWornShirt)

“The scale of the names and businesses involved in this group of investors demonstrates a collective passion for what we have already built here at MWS, and for that, we're incredibly proud,” he said.

“It also represents a shared vision for the future, and we're excited to accelerate the growth of the business whilst remaining true to our values.”

The individual size of Terry and co's investment has not been disclosed at this time.