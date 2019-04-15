Giorgio Chiellini News and Features
Date of birth: August 14, 1984
Instagram: @giorgiochiellini
Club(s): Livorno, Roma, Fiorentina, Juventus
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £6.5million
Has won eight Serie A titles with Juventus since joining them in 2005 and represented Italy at all age levels before making his senior debut in November 2004 under Marcello Lippi. Hit the headlines at the 2014 World Cup when Uruguay's Luis Suarez bit him on the shoulder, which resulted in a hefty fine and four-month ban for the Barcelona striker. Won an Olympic bronze medal with the Azzurri in 2004.
Latest about Giorgio Chiellini
“I was a fool”: Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini reveals regret at rejecting Arsenal
By FourFourTwo Staff
The defender turned down the chance to join Arsene Wenger's side as a teenager
Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
Posted
Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet
Whatever happened to defending? Why every European big club looks shaky at the back this season
By Mark White
It's a strange quirk of post-COVID football that everyone's forgotten how to keep a clean sheet
Giorgio Chiellini News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini
Inter Milan vs Juventus: Why the Derby d'Italia finally matters again
By Sam Blitz
Inter Milan Italy's most high-profile rivalry has been less competitive in recent years – but this Sunday's match sees a resurgent Inter with a chance to open up a lead over Juventus at the top of the table
Juventus assistant Martusciello pleased with opening win at Parma
By FourFourTwo Staff
Juventus
Captain Chiellini clinches opening-day victory for champions Juventus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Juventus
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.