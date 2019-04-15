Trending

Giorgio Chiellini News and Features

Date of birth: August 14, 1984
Instagram: @giorgiochiellini
Club(s): Livorno, Roma, Fiorentina, Juventus
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £6.5million

Has won eight Serie A titles with Juventus since joining them in 2005 and represented Italy at all age levels before making his senior debut in November 2004 under Marcello Lippi. Hit the headlines at the 2014 World Cup when Uruguay's Luis Suarez bit him on the shoulder, which resulted in a hefty fine and four-month ban for the Barcelona striker. Won an Olympic bronze medal with the Azzurri in 2004.

Latest about Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini

“I was a fool”: Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini reveals regret at rejecting Arsenal

By FourFourTwo Staff

The defender turned down the chance to join Arsene Wenger's side as a teenager

Best centre-backs defenders world

Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

Posted

Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet

Lists
Real Madrid

Whatever happened to defending? Why every European big club looks shaky at the back this season

By Mark White

It's a strange quirk of post-COVID football that everyone's forgotten how to keep a clean sheet

Miralem Pjanic

Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs for Barca after Arthur Melo goes other way

By PA Staff

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium

Juventus to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo for £66m

By PA Staff

Giorgio Chiellini News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs Juventus: Why the Derby d'Italia finally matters again

By Sam Blitz

Inter Milan Italy's most high-profile rivalry has been less competitive in recent years – but this Sunday's match sees a resurgent Inter with a chance to open up a lead over Juventus at the top of the table

Inter Milan

Juventus assistant Martusciello pleased with opening win at Parma

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Juventus

Captain Chiellini clinches opening-day victory for champions Juventus

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Juventus

Allegri urges Juve to repeat Atletico performance in order to see off Ajax

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ajax

Ajax
123...789NextArchives