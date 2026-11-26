Never be the man after ‘the man’, the saying goes. Football history is stippled with cautionary tales of managers who followed an all-time great, only to discover that they were doomed from the very beginning.

Manchester City have stumbled through a bruising autumn under Enzo Maresca, uncharacteristically so. It is impossible not to wonder if the Etihad Stadium is experiencing its very own version of Manchester United's 2013/14.

For a decade, Pep Guardiola bent English football to his will, turning Man City into a relentless, trophy-winning machine. Succeeding a figure who loomed so large over the east side of Manchester was never going to be straightforward. Few, though, expected the drop-off to feel quite so jarring, or quite so familiar.

Are Manchester City just beginning their 2013/14 Man United era?

Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Moyes arrived at Old Trafford in 2013 tasked with prolonging Sir Alex Ferguson’s dynasty, meanwhile Maresca was handed a three-year contract this summer to keep Guardiola’s juggernaut in motion. Four months into the job, the steering wheel is juddering uncomfortably.

Man City’s recent results make for grim reading compared to the standards set over the last 10 years. A 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest earlier this month was double-take worthy, before Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Fulham - rescued only by an Elliot Anderson volley - saw them lose yet more ground in the Premier League title race.

Elliot Anderson has been a bright spark for Man City since arriving over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday night in the Champions League, Man City needed an 86th-minute Rayan Cherki strike just to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Napoli, currently eighth in Serie A and 14 points off the pace.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to league leaders Arsenal, Maresca's men look a shadow of the team that so recently struck fear into the Gunners' title hopes.

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Predictably, the question of Maresca’s future has already begun to take on more of a 'when rather than if' feel. Reports emerged this week suggesting the Italian is fighting to save his job barely a third of the way into his debut Etihad campaign. Sack talk at Manchester City circulating at all, never mind in November, speaks volumes about how rapidly things have changed.

There are parallels between Man City’s recent slump and Moyes’ 10-month spell across town, too. Like Moyes, Maresca inherited a squad undergoing significant churn after an era of dominance.

To bridge that gap, City made a throng of big summer purchases, bringing in additions such as Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Remember when?

Much like Moyes’ integration of Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata into a fading champion side, Maresca’s new-look Man City feels disjointed - caught between Guardiola’s positional automatisms and a new manager’s attempt to stamp his own authority on the dressing room.

That disconnect quickly becomes apparent when the team aren't getting results, breeding doubt among players accustomed to certainty and success. All of which begs the question: was Maresca always doomed to fail?

Following Guardiola was always going to be an exercise in managing impossible expectations while rebuilding in real time. Perhaps the Etihad hierarchy believed their structure would insulate Guardiola’s successor from the same sort of post-Ferguson collapse that swallowed Moyes' efforts - which in hindsight weren't all that bad. Perhaps there is a lesson there for Man City chiefs to heed.