Aston Villa were expecting some teething problems in 2026/27, but not being able to rely on home wins keeping them on track probably wasn’t one of them.

Villa seldom looked capable of breaking the deadlock in Saturday’s goalless draw with Sunderland. Their 2-1 win over Manchester City was their only home win in the Premier League in six attempts this season.

It’s a far cry from the general shape of Villa’s home from since Unai Emery took over as manager in the autumn of 2022. Villa Park has been the bedrock of the Emery revolution, but it’s anything but impenetrable so far this term.

Dropping points against bottom-half teams is a worrying habit for Villa

Johan Manzambi is challenged by Enzo Le Fee (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Last season ended in triumph both in the fight for Champions League places and in the Europa League, but Villa’s faltering home form dates back to the start of 2026.

They won their first home match after the turn of the year but they lost their first home match for nearly four months when Everton visited Birmingham and won 1-0 in the middle of January. It was the same result against Brentford in the next home fixture and the aura, suddenly, was weakened.

A spate of midfield injuries affected those matches but Villa’s home form since New Year’s Day includes as many losses as wins in the league – six of each – and failures this season to beat Nottingham Forest (now 17th in the table), Fulham (15th) and Sunderland (19th).

Whatever that indicates about why Villa might be struggling at home, it’s clearly a problem and Emery, while positive about aspects of Villa’s play against the Black Cats, isn’t shying away from that.

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One place where his team don’t come up against the exact challenges posed by some of their Premier League opponents is in the Champions League, where Villa have won two home games out of two in the league phase this season. Indeed, European competitions underpin the very notion of Villa Park as a fortress under Emery, who took Villa back into Europe ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Their last home loss in Europe was against Olympiacos in that year’s Conference League semi-finals. They won five out of six at home in the Champions League the next season, drawing the other, and won all seven of their home matches in their successful Europa League campaign in 2025/26.

While the idea of Villa being strong at home has endured, the evidence of it in the Premier League has not.

Unai Emery rejects the loss of the North Stand as an excuse for Villa’s home form

Villa are a stand down this season (Image credit: Harry Murphy/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Villa’s home results in the league might have been short of their expected levels since before the summer, but there are differences between this season and last. Simply selling Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne and Ollie Watkins fundamentally changed the picture at Villa Park.

Rogers and Tielemans were important players for breaking games open. Villa significantly outscored their expected goals value in periods of last season and goals from outside the penalty area were key.

They don’t have the same superpower this season; improving their chance creation is a must and that’s not quick or easy with any group of players, never mind a newly assembled and young team.

While the idea of Villa being strong at home has endured, the evidence of it in the Premier League has not.

There’s also a looming, inconvenient possibility that’s beginning to sustain the weight of truth. Villa Park is a three-sided stadium this season because the North Stand – ordinarily full of home supporters – is being redeveloped behind one of the goals.

The difference is intangible, indefinable, but it’s there. Even the players can’t quantify it because half of them have never played at a four-sided Villa Park, but the vacant structure behind the goal makes for an unusual atmosphere.

Emery has no interest in excuses. The Villa manager is focused on process and progress, taking every challenge for what it is and finding the answers to the questions they pose.

Villa have blown hot and cold this season (Image credit: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The North Stand redevelopment won’t be accepted as mitigation for poor home form in the dugout any more than it will in the other three stands, but Emery is no fool. He accepted after the Sunderland draw that Villa Park and the team who call it home are missing ‘something’ without the North Stand. It’s not an excuse, just another test.

Villa need to pass that test. Home results have been a hallmark of the Emery era. The manager himself has qualified for Europe every season since long before he succeeded Steven Gerrard.

One win in six is a long way short of that standard. Emery’s meticulous and measured problem-solving has been called into action once more.