It was, for many, the moment Newcastle United ceased to be a force in English football. Bruno Guimaraes’ move to Arsenal was traumatic, and from the club are yet to fully recover.

He was the best player, the talisman, the captain and the one big hope. Without him, an entirely new identity needs to be forged. But Newcastle, and new manager Matthias Jaissle have floundered ever since they parted ways.

Arsenal’s trip north was always going to be about one man. Guimaraes hasn’t been universally derided by Newcastle fans in the way Alexander Isak was, and was made clear by a low key, if still frosty reception when he stepped off the team bus. It was more pantomime than persona non grata.

Malick Thiaw: 'We used Bruno's return as fuel'

Malick Thiaw puts Newcastle in front against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

His exit arguably cut deeper than Isak’s, and those of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali earlier in the summer, but has polarised the fanbase.

For some, his service in leading Newcastle to their first domestic trophy cements his legacy regardless of how ill-timed and controversial his departure was. With so much change at the club going on around him, compounded by the resignation of Eddie Howe in late July, it became clear Guimaraes’ ambitions would no longer be realised on Tyneside.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates...a tackle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing Isak, Tonali and Gordon leave with a chance of winning trophies, doubling their wages or both will have stung for the Brazilian. When he arrived in January 2022, he genuinely believed Newcastle would be able to win the Champions League.

Suddenly, they were proudly and publicly embracing a trading model in the transfer market, ripping up their previous approach and starting again. Guimaraes was still central to their plans, but at 28 years of age (now 29), he could no longer wait for phase two of the Newcastle project, especially when promises from phase one remained unfulfilled.

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But over the last four years, he went above and beyond other imports when it came to building a relationship with supporters, talking openly about being an adopted Geordie and wanting to emulate Alan Shearer in becoming a lasting hero.

It was that strength of feeling which Newcastle hoped would coax him into staying another season and led to supporters truly believing in loyalty. But in their time of need, the captain abandoned ship. He was well within his rights to depart, and it is hard to criticise given Arsenal already look like Premier League champions elect.

Yet, having talked up his love for life at Newcastle in the build up, reaffirming how difficult it was to leave, he couldn’t have complained when he was cast in the role of villain.

The jury is still out on Matthias Jaissle (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If his afternoon was summed up in one moment, though, it was his former midfield protege at Newcastle, tapping him on the back as Harvey Barnes swept home a second half equaliser.

Malick Thiaw went on to put the home side in front, only for Noni Madueke to restore parity once again. It was a slow burn, but ultimately, Guimaraes’ presence united Newcastle on the pitch and in the stands.

The expectation was it would be instant and Arsenal would be under siege from a black and white storm whipped up by anger in his direction. Instead, in the first half, it was tame, and when Eberechi Eze opened the scoring, it felt like game over already.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been reports in recent weeks suggesting the players do not understand Jaissle’s methods. It certainly felt like that at times; Lukas Hornicek, required to confidently play out from the back, looked shaken every time he had the ball at his feet.

Joe Willock was seen asking questions on his role more than once; Jaissle looked on full of exasperation but, it seemed, with very few answers. A third meek home defeat in succession seemed a formality. Once the game restarted, though, everything shifted.

Jaissle, to his credit, made bold choices, bringing off the one bright spark in the first half, Sean Steur and replacing him with Jacob Ramsey. Tino Livramento and Anthony Elanga were also introduced and Newcastle came alive.

The power, the drive and the ferocity of St James’ Park spurred them on. Suddenly, Jaissle’s approach seemed clear; there was something tangible to build from, a blueprint.

“Everything started with the press,” Thiaw said after the game. “If you win the ball high and early, there is space to attack vertically and directly. It is about how you work off the ball.

“The manager kept it really calm at half time, he knew what we had to do and made good changes. When you are a squad, everybody has to be ready. We used [the crowd’s reaction to Guimaraes] as fuel and we felt that on the pitch.”

Thiaw is one of the players who has stepped into what Jaissle called a “leadership vacuum” in the squad after Guimaraes left. He insists the squad is still backing their manager.

“There are always noises in football, especially outside of the locker room,” he added. “We know what we have to do and what we have to deliver. We are giving everything for the club and the manager.

“If we don’t believe, who will? We will keep improving and we need them. We are all in this together.”

Starting with Arsenal, there is a run of four very tough and potentially season-defining games for Jaissle and Newcastle. Brighton follows, before two home games in a week against Manchester United and Sunderland. It is still far from perfect, but green shoots of optimism may just be emerging.