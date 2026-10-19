Manchester City to receive HUGE points deduction guaranteeing relegation: report

Manchester City are to face a record fine in the Premier League, with relegation to the Championship all but confirmed as a result

That's according to a bombshell new report, following the Citizens being charged with over 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-year period.

Manchester City deny any wrongdoing, not only insisting on their innocence but claiming to have “irrefutable evidence” that will overturn the league's decision following an appeal from the six-time champions.

Manchester City to be slapped with record punishment

Manchester City have won every game so far this season in the league (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Between 2009 and 2018, it has been claimed by the Premier League that not only did City arrange ‘sham’ contracts with commercial partners – “which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties” – and conceal their true financies from auditors and regulators, but the club “committed multiple breaches of its duties of co-operation and utmost good faith”.

The club remain top of the Premier League this season having won all seven of their fixtures in the competition this season, but with a cloud handing over Enzo Maresca's side, Oliver Holt of The Mail has just dropped a report that this season will essentially be for nothing.

“It is unlikely, sources close to the process have told me, that City will face a doomsday scenario of being expelled from the Premier League and forced to start again in League Two at the beginning of next season,” Holt claims.

“It is thought that the Premier League are pressing for City’s punishment to be announced before the result of their appeal, which is unlikely to be decided before the end of January.

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“Soundings from insiders suggest the most likely punishment is a swingeing points deduction which will ensure City’s relegation to the Championship, plus a huge fine.

“It is also possible that the punishment would include a further points deduction that would effectively confine City to the Championship for at least one more season.

“The EFL would not be obliged to accept that sanction for one of their clubs, but it is probable that they would.”

Manchester City face relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Premier League title race shaping up as a fight between the likes of City and Arsenal, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Liverpool following, this report is good news for the chasing pack.

City host AEK Athens as Champions League action returns tomorrow night.