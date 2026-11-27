‘No disrespect to anybody, but the only team in control is Arsenal’ Thierry Henry dismisses Liverpool and Manchester City title threat
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry expects his former employers to become back-to-back Premier League champions this season
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry claims his former club are the only side currently showing control in the Premier League title race, dismissing the hype around Liverpool while pointing to high-flying Brighton as an overlooked threat.
Mikel Arteta’s side sit clear at the summit heading into Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, where a victory would hand the Gunners a sizeable cushion over one of their fiercest rivals.
While Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester United last weekend, and Man City's faltering form, led some pundits to anoint Andoni Iraola’s Reds as Arsenal’s closest challengers, Henry believes the weekly narrative around title contenders has been too reactive.
Henry: 'Arsenal are the only team in control'
Speaking this week, via Betway, the Frenchman argued that Arsenal’s consistency sets them apart from the chasing pack, even if he expects the picture to shift again before the end of the campaign.
"No disrespect to anybody, but the only team that looks somewhat in control of games is Arsenal," Henry said.
"Every month we talk about a new challenger. At the beginning of the season, everyone thought Arsenal had no challengers.
"Then Man City went on a run of winning seven in a row, and they were seen as the challengers. Now City don’t win in four, and Liverpool look like the challenger. Nobody seems to talk about Brighton, but they are there as well. We will see.
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"We can mention the game against Brighton or 25 minutes in the second half against Newcastle, but Arsenal do look like the most consistent team. Challengers come and go, and who knows who will win the league at the end of the day? But Arsenal look solid at the moment."
Henry’s mention of Brighton highlights just how impressive the Seagulls have been so far, with Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross inspiring a side boasting the league's best defensive record.
Arsenal's immediate focus is getting back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon after being held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle last weekend. Having almost surrendered their advantage to City during last season’s run-in, Arteta’s men know better than anyone that early control counts for little unless they deliver when the biggest rivals come to town.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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