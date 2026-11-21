Bill Shankly knew how to make an instant impact on players. The year was 1970 and John Toshack had just joined Liverpool from Cardiff for a club-record £110,000 fee, when he was greeted by his new manager.

The Welshman has never forgotten Shankly’s first words to him. “I was only 21 and didn’t have a driving licence, so I travelled from Cardiff by train,” Toshack recounts to FourFourTwo. “Bill Shankly was waiting for me at the station, with his trilby on his head. The first thing he said to me was, ‘Welcome to Liverpool, son: you’ve come out of school to come to church’.”

Over the next eight years, Toshack’s religious experience would develop him from a highly promising forward into an Anfield legend. That day at Liverpool Lime Street station, his extraordinary life in football was just getting started.

“Keegan was scared”

Today, 55 years later, following a career that took him to a dozen countries, he lives in Besalu – a village of medieval architecture in Catalonia, not far from the French border – with his wife, Mai, and several dogs they’ve adopted. As a manager, Toshack had seven spells in Spain: three at Real Sociedad, two with Real Madrid, plus stints at Deportivo La Coruna and Real Murcia. He welcomes FFT into his rural home, telling us he used to read the magazine when he lived in the UK.

Time hasn’t eroded a single detail of his extensive career, right back to his school days in his home city of Cardiff. “I’d take my sandwich with me so I didn’t have to go home for lunch – it meant I could stay and play football in the playground,” explains Toshack with a smile. Not just football, either: “I played cricket during the week, rugby on Saturday mornings and football in the afternoon,” he adds.

Then the first scouts appeared. At 15, he received an offer from Tottenham to go to London for trials. “I went with two other team-mates to a residence next to the old White Hart Lane,” he recalls. “We trained, and I thought they were going to give me a chance. But when I returned home, I got a letter thanking me but saying they didn’t believe I was good enough. I was gutted.”

His father, George, was a carpenter; a self-made man from Scotland. Young John’s mother encouraged him not to drop out of school, wanting him to have an alternative if he didn’t achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a footballer. Toshack, however, soon began breaking barriers locally. His first-team debut for Cardiff came aged 16, against Leyton Orient. Back then, only one substitution was allowed per team. “I came on with 10 minutes to go and scored a goal,” he says. “I can still visualise it today, if I close my eyes. A week later, we travelled up north to Middlesbrough. I started and scored two goals in 20 minutes. We won 4-3. It was a dream start.”

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Making a name for himself in the Second Division, Toshack caught the eye of Fulham in 1968. “Bobby Robson came in with an offer of £60,000, which was good money at the time,” he says. “But I thought London was too big for a boy from South Wales, and turned it down. The Cardiff management were outraged at my decision. The transfer would have been a big money-spinner for them.”

Keegan and Toshack forged an excellent partnership at Anfield

Toshack would score exactly 100 goals for Cardiff, in 207 appearances. More approaches were inevitable. In 1970, one arrived from Liverpool, who were attempting to return to the summit of English football after title triumphs under Shankly in 1964 and 1966. Cardiff boss Jimmy Scoular lived down the road from Toshack, and delivered the news. “I saw him one Sunday morning and I knew he wanted to tell me something important,” continues Toshack. “He had read the papers, and they said Liverpool were coming for me. Shankly had offered £110,000, which was a record amount. Jimmy told me that we couldn’t say no. I thought, ‘This time, I’m ready’. Besides, Liverpool wasn’t Fulham.”

Anfield awaited. “There was a lot of expectation,” admits Toshack. “In those days, we barely warmed up – we’d come out five minutes before kick-off and you could hear You’ll Never Walk Alone. The noise was deafening.”

His debut was rushed: he had suffered a minor ankle injury in his last game for Cardiff, but media expectation and his own desire to pull on a Liverpool shirt won out. “The following week, after treatment, it was the Merseyside derby against Everton,” he says. “It couldn’t have been better. There were 54,000 supporters in the stands, 27,000 of them behind the Kop, all on their feet. I scored my first goal with a header from Steve Heighway’s cross, against Everton’s centre-back, Brian Labone. That’s when my love story with Liverpool began.”

Playing at Anfield never ceased to be a thrill. “We liked to attack the goal at the Kop end in the second half, in front of all of those fans, but other clubs knew that and tried to win the toss to spite us,” says Toshack, chuckling. Not long after the 6ft 1in striker’s arrival, a fellow young forward called Kevin Keegan signed from Scunthorpe United. A famous partnership was born.

“Shankly put us together in attack in training, and there was great chemistry between the two of us from the start,” says Toshack. “Keegan would say to me, ‘Anywhere you like, Tosh’. I’d jump up with a smile on my face, as I knew that if I won the jump and touched the ball, he’d find it for a finish.

“We understood each other so well that we were once invited onto a TV show to see if telepathy existed between us. They put our backs to each other and we had to guess the colour or the number of a paddle that the other one held up. I saw them reflected in the camera. I got them all right and he got none. He was scared! I said to him, ‘You see which of us is the clever one: you run but I’m the one who gets it right here!’”

The duo would combine for six years, thanks to Shankly’s decision to pair them up. “I owe almost everything to Shankly and to Liverpool,” says Toshack. “He was basic, direct and uncomplicated in his message. He was sharp, provocative and liked to pick on Everton. He’d say, ‘Everton play so bad that if they played in my garden, I would draw the curtains so I couldn’t see them’.”

In 1973, Shankly’s Liverpool won the league and the UEFA Cup, the club’s first European silverware. After the final, the manager asked his players to come to his office to renew their contracts, one by one. “I said to him, ‘Boss, I’ve been top scorer; I’m on £80,000 and I think £90,000 would be good’,” Toshack tells FFT. “He said, ‘Ninety? No. You deserve £100,000’. I left his office excited, but before I got to the car, I thought, ‘He’s cheated me – he was going to give me more’. Years later, I spoke to him and he admitted it: he was going to give me £120,000! That was Shankly.”

Flying Swans

Toshack during his stint as Swansea player-manager in March 1980 (Image credit: Alamy)

Shankly’s assistant, Bob Paisley, took over when he retired a year later. “They were the perfect blend,” says Toshack. “But I always got the feeling that Paisley wasn’t a big fan of mine. He tried to sell me to Leicester in 1974, but as well as being a coach, he was a physiotherapist, and he could see that I was beginning to get muscle calcification. That’s what thwarted my departure.”

Still with years on his contract, but weakened by physical issues, Toshack modified his game, becoming more selective about when to expend energy. “I knew that Keegan was much better alongside me – without me, he wouldn’t score so many goals – so I learned to think more,” he says. “Those were my first steps as a coach.”

Two more league crowns followed at Anfield, although Toshack missed out on Liverpool’s victorious 1977 European Cup Final due to injury. Less than a year later, having plundered 96 goals for the club, he negotiated his release to move into coaching at the age of 28. That coaching career could have begun back at his old club, Cardiff, had manager Jimmy Andrews not rejected his initial enquiries, saying he wasn’t sufficiently qualified to join the club’s backroom staff. Instead, Toshack spoke to Cardiff’s rivals, Swansea, and was soon appointed player-manager of the Fourth Division club. He became the Football League’s youngest manager.

What ensued was quite remarkable: ascension to the third tier within two months, then another promotion a year later, courtesy of a goal from their boss on the last day of the season. “I was a substitute: number 12 on the bench,” he remembers. “The ground was full – 22,000 spectators – and we had to beat Chesterfield to go up. We went 1-0 down, then we were drawing, and I knew I couldn’t feature for more than 30 minutes. I had my assistant on the bench giving me the elbow, saying, ‘Hey, something has to be done...’ With 15 minutes to go, without warming up or anything, I said, ‘Come on, I’m going on’. Three minutes later: a cross from the left wing, I jumped and... goal!”

Toshack was a 40-time Welsh international (Image credit: Admiral)

Incredibly, Toshack led Swansea into the top flight two seasons later. Sealing promotion away at Preston meant that in the three years and 62 days after his appointment, Toshack – still only 32 years of age – had taken the Swans from the Fourth Division to the First Division.

“We had to win – no other result would do,” he tells us. “I invited Shankly, who had played more than 300 matches for Preston. He gave a talk to my players in the hotel and they listened attentively; he was almost a god-like figure. Some 15,000 Swansea fans came all the way from Wales, and we did it. Nobby Stiles, Preston’s manager, very graciously came over to congratulate me.”

The rise continued. Swansea – in their first ever top-flight season, barely seven years on from needing re-election to the Football League – led the First Division as late as the final week of March, before eventually finishing sixth. In an early 2-2 draw at Anfield, an already-significant fixture for the ex-Liverpool man became particularly poignant when Shankly died in the week of the match. “The day before the game, I carried his coffin with three other team-mates,” says Toshack. “I was in shock – totally speechless. I wore a Swansea tracksuit during the game, but with a Liverpool shirt underneath.”

His dream, of course, was to manage the Reds one day. “I was close – very close,” he says. “I went to Liverpool and Paisley told me that he had to stay for another year because of his pension. I’d already spoken to secretary Peter Robinson and chairman John Smith in a private room in a hotel in Southport.

“I’d told the Swansea chairman it was my last season. I thought it was done. But Liverpool went for Joe Fagan and I had to go back to Swansea. From then on, nothing worked out and Swansea were relegated. I lost my motivation.”

Flying pigs

Toshack as manager of Real Madrid in 1990 (Image credit: Alamy)

Toshack needed a reset. After a year at Sporting in Portugal, he found happiness in Spain (“It’s been many years,” he says now, but I feel so loved and recognised here”). He won the Copa del Rey in the first of three spells with Real Sociedad, then switched to Real Madrid in 1989. “It was a difficult start, as we lost to Barcelona at the Camp Nou, then were knocked out of the European Cup by Milan,” he reflects. “We lost 2-0 at San Siro, then won 1-0 at the Bernabeu. It was one of the greatest games of my coaching career. We couldn’t go crazy – we had to get back into the tie little by little – but to beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible.”

Real Madrid won La Liga in Toshack’s first season, scoring a then-record 107 goals. “There were some critics who said we were too defensive…” he laughs. Things didn’t go as well in his second spell, 10 years later. Arriving in February 1999, he took Los Blancos from sixth to a second-placed finish, but they were eighth early in the subsequent campaign when Toshack publicly slated goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri after a defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Asked by president Lorenzo Sanz to retract his comments, Toshack refused, chirping, “There’s more chance of a pig flying over the Bernabeu.” He was soon sacked.

“That sentence will stay with me for life – just like the one about the usual 11 bastards, which was Shankly’s,” he says. “Shankly said, ‘John, don’t think about picking the team for the next game on a Saturday night after losing, because you’re going to leave everyone out. On Sunday, ‘these two... they’re not bad’. When Wednesday comes, you prepare the team with the same 11 bastards as last week’.”

Toshack’s face lights up when recalling his experience managing Wales from 2004 to 2010. He’d briefly led his nation in 1994, combining the job with his role at Real Sociedad, but resigned after 47 days. When he returned a decade later, replacing Mark Hughes, wins weren’t forthcoming but he believes he laid the foundations for future generations. “From day one,” says Toshack, “I made it very clear to the FAW that we may not qualify for the World Cup in Germany or the Euros in Austria and Switzerland, but with the under-21 coach, Brian Flynn, we were starting to give opportunities to youngsters like Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Sam Vokes and, of course, Gareth Bale. Gareth was the chosen one.”

By then, Toshack had also managed in France with Saint-Etienne and in Italy with Catania. He headed to even more unexpected locations in the final years of his coaching career. He spent a year as manager of Macedonia (now North Macedonia), only for the relationship to break down because he didn’t want to live in the country; then came Khazar Lankaran in Azerbaijan. “It’s nice to feel the respect they have for you in more remote places,” he says. “My time there was short-lived, but I’m very fond of it.”

Toshack has managed in teams across Europe, Asia and Africa

He also cherishes his two years in the Moroccan city of Casablanca, at the helm of Wydad. “We filled the stadium with 70,000 fans an hour before a match against Raja,” he says of the derby with Wydad’s city adversaries. “There are few places where I’ve experienced hotter atmospheres. We won the league title in 2015 but the following season, in the semi-final of the African Champions League, I was sacked.” Facing Zamalek in the first leg in Egypt, Wydad trailed 2-0 at the interval. “At half-time, I knew I was out – the doctor told me,” he says. “Our first and second goalkeepers were doing military service and the Moroccan government didn’t give them permission to play.” Wydad lost 4-0.

In 2018, Toshack signed a three-year deal with Tractor in Iran, but lasted only three months. “Someone reported me and my assistant for wearing shorts out in the street,” he lamented. “We were summoned to a police station. When we got there, all of the policemen were waving at us and asking for photos. As we climbed up the stairs, though, the atmosphere became more tense, until we reached the top, to the office of the captain. He greeted us loudly and rudely because wearing shorts is associated with homosexuality.”

The players were easier to manage. “We didn’t have to give out a single fine,” he says. “If the training session was at 10am, the kids were sitting and waiting at 9.30. They were very orderly.”

Toshack hasn’t returned to football since. In February 2022, he spent nine days on life support inside a Barcelona hospital, suffering from a severe case of pneumonia caused by COVID. “I don’t remember much of that,” the 75-year-old tells FFT now. For his wife, however, it was terrifying experience. “John was dead,” explains Mai. “We were going on holiday to Majorca, but before we left home he just collapsed. We called for an ambulance and he was rushed off to hospital. They told us he was short of oxygen and that he’d also punctured a lung.

“Emilio Butragueno, a great friend of the family, called us every day.” Butragueno, once Toshack’s star striker at Real Madrid, sent a physical trainer to assist the Welshman in his recovery. “It was slow, but here we are,” says Mai.

“Here we are – the same bastards as always,” adds her husband. Bill Shankly taught him well.