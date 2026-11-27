Relegation can be the best thing that can happen to a club.

It offers the chance to reset, for fans to enjoy going to games again and for the team to come back stronger, with a clearer plan and greater purpose.

Sometimes, though, relegation is just the start. If it is not taken seriously, relegation might not be rock-bottom, but a trapdoor that sends a club spiralling to new lows.

Why West Ham United fans should be worried about these huge red flags

Leicester City's demise is a cautionary tale for West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City know all about that trapdoor. The Foxes were Premier League champions in 2016, FA Cup winners in 2021 and Conference League semi-finalists in 2021/22, but are now in League One after a series of relegations.

They were an established top-flight club, with a very competitive budget and had recently lifted major silverware, but years of poor decisions by an unpopular hierarchy saw them fall into the second tier and beyond.

Remind you of anyone?

West Ham United were an established top-flight club, with a very competitive budget and had recently lifted major silverware - the Conference League in 2023 - but dropped out of the Premier League last season after years of poor decisions by an unpopular hierarchy.

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The Hammers had been in the division since 2012 and finished as high as sixth in 2020/21, ending the campaign a place and a point behind Leicester. In 2024/25, the season before they went down, they generated the 20th-highest revenue in world football, according to the Deloitte Money League. Leicester were 17th in the Money League in 2021/22, the campaign before the first of their two recent relegations from the Premier League.

Both clubs boast facilities that are out of place in their division. West Ham’s 62,500-seater London Stadium has almost double the capacity of the next biggest Championship ground, while Leicester’s training complex is one of the best in the country, let alone League One.

The parallels do not end there. Like Leicester 12 months ago, West Ham were one of the pre-season Championship promotion favourites and started the campaign well, but those results papered over the cracks.

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked as manager after West Ham's results started to turn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since climbing to second with a 1-0 victory at then-leaders Swansea City on October 17, the Hammers have gone six games without a win and sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, replacing him with Scott Parker. They are 13th ahead of today’s visit of second-place Stoke City, with 24 points from 17 matches.

It is eerily similar to Leicester’s start to last season. Looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League, the Foxes were third on October 17. But like West Ham, results started to slide. Like West Ham, they had 24 points after 17 games.

Of course, Leicester’s season ended with relegation, and the Hammers are by no means destined for the drop. Right now, though, the parallels are impossible to ignore.

Jarrod Bowen is one of several high-quality players in West Ham's squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of individual quality, both clubs began their respective seasons with one of the most talented squads in the league. Leicester had the likes of Abdul Fatawu, Jordan James and Stephy Mavididi, while West Ham can call on Jarrod Bowen, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Manor Solomon, among others.

However, both squads bore the hallmarks of years of poor recruitment. Leicester’s group included several big-money signings that had failed to deliver, including Patson Daka, Oliver Skipp and Jannik Vestergaard, and they did not pay a single transfer fee in the summer 2025 window to try to balance the books.

Meanwhile, West Ham have a top-heavy squad filled with attacking quality but light on defensive cover. The Hammers spent almost £40million this summer - including paying an EFL-record £22m for midfielder Arne Engels from Celtic - yet failed to address some glaring gaps in the squad.

Scott Parker replaced Nuno as manager earlier this month but is yet to arrest the slide (Image credit: Getty Images)

With all those attackers, West Ham need a manager who wants to dominate games. But Nuno prefers to let the opponents have the ball and attack quickly in transition, which was ill-suited to his squad. The Hammers have now appointed Parker, a Championship promotion specialist having previously taken Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley up.

Once again, it is strikingly similar to Leicester, who sacked Marti Cifuentes in January and turned to Gary Rowett, a Championship survival specialist. However, his pragmatic style did not get the best out of his players and the Foxes continued to slide.

This runs deeper than the managers, though. Any head coach at Leicester would have struggled to reinvigorate a group of players who had either lost belief or did not want to be at the club anymore.

West Ham continued their miserable record after going behind in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

That showed in their reaction to going behind. After November 8 last year, Leicester did not win a single Championship game in which they conceded first. If heads drop when you suffer a setback, it points to a lack of confidence, fight or both, and form will suffer.

This season, West Ham are yet to win in the league after going 1-0 down, drawing five times and suffering five defeats. They have conceded first in every game of their six-match winless run. This is the biggest red flag of the Hammers’ season so far. Having quality players means nothing if they do not have the right mentality, as Leicester found out last term.

It remains very unlikely that West Ham follow the Foxes into League One. But their recent transfer business does not suggest they will recruit smartly in January and if they miss out on promotion, you would expect some of their better players to leave next summer - sparking a transition period and potentially an extended spell outside of the top flight.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is one of several failed managerial appointments in Leicester's recent history, another parallel with West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if Parker turns it around and wins promotion, is he the right man to lead them in the Premier League? The Hammers manager is yet to succeed in a top-flight job and if he is sacked in 12 months time, you would not back the club’s hierarchy to identify the right replacement based on their track record.

That was another feature of Leicester’s decline. The Foxes won promotion at the first attempt in 2023/24 but made poor managerial choices in Steve Cooper and then Ruud van Nistelrooy, and were relegated immediately.

Five years ago, West Ham fans would have dreamed of being the ‘next Leicester City’. Right now, it is the nightmare scenario.