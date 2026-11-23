Arsenal's January transfer plans have been thrown into chaos following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Gunners strengthened over the summer to bring in Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes in defence and midfield respectively, but with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all leaving in attack, only Christos Tzolis came into replace the trio.

With Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta needing reinforcements in attack, the window transfer window would have seen the Gunners have a free run at some of their bigger targets – until now.

Paris Saint-Germain have just complicated Arsenal's prospective January plans

Desire Doue suffered a ruptured ACL over the weekend (Image credit: Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue was stretchered off against Nice with a suspected ACL rupture.

This is the second time that a PSG attacker has suffered a season-ending injury in the past few weeks, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also damaging his ACL against Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this season.

The double-blow leaves the European champions light in attack, with Ousmane Dembele the only remaining recognised senior forward from the past two Champions League-winning campaigns, and the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner supplemented by the likes of Mika Godts, Magnes Akliouche and the 2026 World Cup final scorer, Ferran Torres.

And while much of this has very little to do with the team that PSG beat in last year's Champions League final, Arsenal, both sides have had similar targets on their radar over the past 18 months.

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Godts was admired by Arteta before his switch to Ligue 1, as was Torres – while Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi is thought to be a big target in attack this winter for the Gunners, as per TEAMtalk, along with Antonio Nusa.

Julian Alvarez is another big-name forward that both PSG and Arsenal were vying for in the summer, with the Argentine ruling out a move to anywhere other than Barcelona.

January will be a difficult time in N5 for business as it is, given their approach over the summer.

Eli Junior Kroupi is a target for Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The champions were blown out of the water for a move for Morgan Rogers, valuing him at over £20 million less than what he moved for, while a deal for Bradley Barcola remained a non-starter due to the Frenchman's extortionate price tag.

If Arteta is to bring in a new face midseason, the Gunners may have to break the bank – and with PSG competing with them, that may just complicate things far more than expected.

Arsenal face Borussia Dortmund as Champions League action resumes this week.