Bayern Munich plan shock move for Nick Pope: report

Nick Pope could be off to the Allianz

Nick Pope has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, in their quest to replace veteran Manuel Neuer.

Neuer retired from international duty after Germany's ignominious World Cup exit at the hands of Paraguay over the summer, and at the age of 40, he may not have much longer left in the tank for Bayern either.

According to a new report, Die Roten have identified six potential replacements for the Gelsenkirchener – with Newcastle United's third-choice keeper on the list.

Nick Pope could go from Newcastle United's bench to Bayern Munich

Matthias Jaissle has dropped Nick Pope (Image credit: Getty Images)

After competing with Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 spot last season on Tyneside, Pope hasn't played a single minute this season for new manager Matthias Jassle, following the signing of Lukas Hornicek – who even started the League Cup victory against Millwall last month.

A report from Fichajes in Spain says that Celtic, Leeds United and Hull City are all monitoring the England international, with Bayern perhaps the most surprising link.

Die Roten's own shortlist between the sticks consists of five other players.

Rui Silva of Sporting, Lukas Hradecky of Monaco, Frederik Ronnow of Union Berlin, Kevin Trapp of Paris FC and Juan Musso of Atletico Madrid are all on the radar, as the Bavarians look to ensure a smooth transition for their next first-choice after Neuer.

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“Bayern's board [are prioritising] signing a specialist with international experience to avoid tactical imbalances while Jonas Urbig establishes himself,” the report states, with the 23-year-old having played 23 times in the league for Bayern since joining from Koln last year.

Several high-profile stoppers have competed with Neuer over the years for a No.1 jersey, with Bayern looking to a new goalkeeper six years ago, only for the succession plan to fail.

In 2020, the club signed highly-touted Alexander Nubel from Schalke, with Neuer describing the young keeper's transfer as “irrelevant” to him.

Neuer is 40 now (Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Nubel, in turn, didn't work out at Allianz Arena, while Neuer captained his team to six trophies that same year.

Yann Sommer and Daniel Peretz have both been understudies to the legendary German – with the former used as an emergency option following Neuer breaking his leg in a freak skiing accident – but neither could oust the veteran from his position for long.

Transfermarkt values Pope at €3 million. Newcastle travel to newly-promoted Coventry City when Premier League action returns this weekend.