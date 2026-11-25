Liverpool and Bayern Munich might be about to shake hands on an intriguing transfer move in which big names move on either side.

The last two summers have been two of the biggest transfer windows in Liverpool's history, with three £100 million players joining the club in a recruitment revolution, following the end of the Jurgen Klopp era.

And things might be about to get even more extraordinary, with Bayern Munich “increasingly likely” to sell one of their biggest names – and the Reds front and centre for his signature.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich circling for each other's superstars

Bayern have interest in two major Reds players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite critics pointing to a lack of balance in their forward options over the summer, Liverpool are starting to find rhythm in attack under new manager Andoni Iraola, as the likes of Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha all performed well in the weekend's 4-1 victory over Manchester United.

With Wirtz and Ngumoha both targets of Bayern Munich, however, the balance may be about to shift again – with the Bavarians now “increasingly likely” to sell Jamal Musiala.

Musiala has struggled this season with what he has described as “neurological dysfunction” this season, with honourary Bayern president Uli Hoeness has faced significant criticism for comments in which he questioned whether Musiala will ever return to his best form for Die Roten, stating, “What he is capable of delivering now is no longer what was stipulated in the contract” he signed at the Allianz Arena.

TEAMtalk reports that Liverpool and Arsenal are now interested in Musiala, with Bayern now potentially open to selling a previously untouchable asset – paving the way for either Wirtz or Ngumoha to leave.

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FourFourTwo understands that the latter is in talks over a new contract, but with Wirtz having struggled in English football since briefly becoming the Reds' all-time record transfer, he may welcome a return to the Bundesliga, where he made a name for himself as one of the biggest talents in world football and won the title with an invincible Bayer Leverkusen side.

It has recently been suggested in the German media that Wirtz and Musiala aren't naturally compatible in the same team, with journalist Christian Falk likening the pair's jostling for a place as Die Mannschaft's No.10 as similar to the battle between Gunter Netzer and Wolfgang Overath for a place in West Germany's 1974 World Cup side.

Jamal Musiala's future is uncertain in Bavaria (Image credit: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Bayern – while the Gunners could field Musiala on the left wing.

Transfermarkt values Musiala at €80m. Liverpool face Club Brugge tonight in Champions League action.