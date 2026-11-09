Liverpool begin move for Bart Verbruggen: report

Liverpool are looking to Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion as their successor in goal to Alisson.

Verbruggen has been in spectacular form for the high-flying Seagulls this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 10 Premier League appearances, with the Sussex outfit finding themselves second in the table – four points ahead of Liverpool.

Such good form means increased interest in some of Brighton's top performers, however, with the Reds turning attentions to the Amex.

Liverpool monitoring Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion

Andoni Iraola may need to replace Alisson soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is out of contract at the end of the season, with his imperiously high level having perhaps dropped this season with age.

The Brazilian is now 34 and has made a couple of high-profile errors this season – while his comments admitting that he missed Liverpool matches last season “to prepare for the World Cup” have not gone down well with fans.

Now, TEAMtalk have revealed in a report that the Merseysiders have begun to look to the future between the sticks and have identified Verbruggen as a “credible candidate who could provide stability and quality” in taking the No.1 shirt at Anfield.

Alisson was a transformational signing for previous manager Jurgen Klopp in the wake of Loris Karius' two mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final, establishing himself as arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League since joining the Reds from Roma on what was an all-time record for a keeper at the time.

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Liverpool looked to future-proof the position in 2025 when they swooped for highly-rated Georgian, Giorgi Mamardashvili, but the 26-year-old has struggled to command the same kind of aura as Alisson.

Next summer, manager Andoni Iraola will welcome 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans from Belgian side Genk in a move that could rise to an impressive £30 million – but a need remains for a senior figure to replace their current first-choice in goal.

Verbruggen is said to be happy at Brighton, though there is interest in his services from Real Madrid, too, who are looking to life beyond Thibaut Courtois themselves.

Alisson Becker has been legendary for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manager Fabian Hurzeler will not entertain offers for the Dutchman in January, according to the report, with the player himself reiterating that he is fully focused on life on the south coast.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future: no one knows,” Verbruggen stated recently, adding, “All I know is that, at the moment, I’m very happy in Brighton.”

The Seagulls stopper is worth €40 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Manchester United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.