Liverpool have 'deal in place' for first January signing: report

Andoni Iraola has a deal for his next signing

Liverpool have a deal in place for their first signing of the January transfer window.

The Reds enjoyed a solid summer improving their options in attack and defence, with nine-figure Bradley Barcola leading the charge, and Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Victor Munoz also signing.

But with Liverpool still somewhat lacking in the centre of the park, manager Andoni Iraola's next buy will address fans' concerns about the lack of bite in midfield.

Liverpool look to have beaten Chelsea to their first January signing

Xabi Alonso's been pipped by his fellow Basque manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Chelsea's electric start suggested new manager Xabi Alonso could muster a title challenge, the Blues have encountered a few stumbling blocks, with slow-starting Liverpool now above them in the table.

Iraola and Alonso both know each other from growing up in the Basque Country, and the former may now pip the latter to a signing that could transform either club's season.

According to Anfield Index, journalist Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail claimed that Lamine Camara is a name that “won't go away”.

“Chelsea sources I’ve spoken to believe Liverpool may have a deal in place with the player,” Steele mentioned, adding, “Trey Nyoni being brilliant but only 19, you do wonder if this is one [sporting director Julian] Ward could bring forward.”

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Last month, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool had stepped up efforts to land the Monaco midfielder when they were knocked back in a move for controversial Borussia Dortmund man, Felix Nmecha.

Chelsea had a deal in place for Camara towards the end of the transfer window, but the move was called off when Monaco pulled the plug.

The principality outfit were in the process of selling Folarin Balogun to Everton, too, when the United States international pulled out of his medical and refused to travel to Merseyside – with both players remaining in Ligue 1.

Lamine Camara looks set for the Reds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool began the campaign with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in a double-pivot, though they lacked defensive awareness, with better form coming since the teenage Nyoni was drafted into the centre.

FourFourTwo understands that the Reds are on the hunt for full-backs and another right-winger, too, in the upcoming window.

Camara is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Manchester United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.