Mauricio Pochettino is targeting new blood in the backline

Manchester United plan to address their issues at left-back by signing a player dubbed ‘the next Riccardo Calafiori’, following another poor result away at Sporting.

The Red Devils dropped two points in Europe last night away in Lisbon, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino winless in his first two games in charge, as the scale of the task at hand becomes clear.

With Manchester United 19th in both the Premier League and the Champions League's league phase right now, Pochettino is under pressure to deliver quickly, with January earmarked for much-needed new signings.

Manchester United to address their left-back woes

Luke Shaw is having another tough season (Image credit: Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Once again, United have struggled at left-back this season, with veteran Luke Shaw injured for much of the campaign.

Lisandro Martinez started the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in Pochettino's first fixture, while Diogo Dalot has played out of position to cover there this term, with no obvious candidate to step in during Shaw's absence.

Sport Witness, however, have relayed a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which claims that United have “already made moves” to sign Juan Miranda of Bologna.

The Spaniard signed for I Rossoblu following the sale of Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal, and has impressed in Serie A with similar attacking instincts and reliable performances in manager Raffaele Palladino's backline.

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While Bologna are looking to tie Miranda down until 2030, there is significant interest from both Pochettino and Newcastle United, who see the 26-year-old as an option to alleviate the burden on Lewis Hall at left-back.

FourFourTwo understands that the Red Devils have a modest budget for January and may be limited in what they can do in the transfer market – meaning that cost-effective signings like Miranda may be the way forward, should Pochettino wish to strengthen.

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, manager Michael Carrick welcomed four new faces to Carrington in the form of Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans – all midfielders – and backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow, along with the returning Marcus Rashford, following his successful stint on loan with Barcelona.

Juan Miranda has impressed for Bologna (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

While the lack of depth in defence and attack has been obvious this season though, United's midfield acquisitions have been questioned too for their lack of dynamism, with Carrick ultimately paying for the side's atrocious form with his job after just 10 league games.

United have won just three matches all season in all competitions.

Miranda is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United face Brentford this weekend when Premier League action resumes.