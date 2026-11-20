Chema Andres has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water

If there’s one thing Brighton and Hove Albion know how to do, it’s sell players for sizeable fees and replace them with bargain signings who prove to be just as good, if not better.

They replaced Yves Bissouma with Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez with Bart Verbruggen, Leandro Trossard with Kaoru Mitoma, and Marc Cucurella with Pervis Estupinan. Even when Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister departed in the same summer, Brighton managed to maintain their upward trajectory thanks in part to the emergence of Carlos Baleba.

Now, having sold Baleba to Manchester United for £70 million, the Seagulls appear to have pulled off the same trick with another promising young midfielder: Chema Andres, who has developed a formidable partnership with veteran Pascal Gross in midfield.

Chema Andres is flying high

He may have left Real Madrid behind, but Chema Andrés is enjoying regal form at Brighton (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Andres was still developing in Real Madrid’s academy less than two years ago. After honing his skills in the Spanish capital, he joined Stuttgart in 2025 for €3 million, where he quickly established himself as an important figure in midfield, steering them to a DFB-Pokal final and Champions League qualification.

He appeared destined to continue his development in Germany, but Brighton had other ideas. With just hours left in the summer transfer window, the Seagulls swooped in and signed him for £16 million. Fabian Hurzeler thrust him in at the deep end, and Andres quickly repaid his trust by assisting on his debut at Coventry and leading Brighton to an EFL Cup victory at Old Trafford.

A midfield masterclass from @BHAFC's Chema Andres 👏 https://t.co/9s4FUF7Kd2October 3, 2026

In just his second season of senior football, Andres is emerging as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders. Brighton sit second in the table, five points behind Arsenal, one ahead of Manchester City and 14 clear of relegation-threatened Manchester United. At the heart of their start is Andres, whose defensive discipline and penetrative passing has made him indispensable after Baleba's departure.

While Baleba’s greatest strength lies in his ball-carrying ability, Andres offers Brighton a different route through opposition defenses. According to Gradient Sports, a football analysis company, Andres is averaging 4.41 midfield line-breaking passes per 90 minutes, compared with Baleba’s 2.74 during his final season at Brighton. He is also completing 79.2% of these passes, well above Baleba’s 70.9%.

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That superiority extends to more audacious, high-risk passes: Andres is attempting 2.02 attacking line-breaking passes per 90, nearly twice Baleba’s 1.05, while completing them with far greater accuracy (90.9% vs. 71.4%). Whereas Baleba relied on his explosive acceleration to bypass opponents, Andres is using his vision, composure and passing range to slice through defensive lines and find his teammates.

Andres is also making his presence felt off the ball. While he might not be the same all-action midfielder who thrives on charging around the pitch and throwing himself into duels, his positional awareness and anticipation have proved invaluable in shielding Brighton’s backline. No Premier League midfielder has registered more tackles per 90 (3.31) or blocks per 90 (2.94) than Andres this season, while his 64.7% success rate in 50/50 duels exceeds Baleba’s 62.5%.

At 21 years-old, Andres is already imposing himself against the Premier League’s top sides. He excelled against Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice and found the back of the net in a 3–0 victory against defending champions Arsenal, before holding his own in a 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Chema Andres is a cut above the rest when it comes to tackles and blocks (Image credit: Gradient Sports)

Despite costing Brighton less than a tenth of what City spent on Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez combined, Andrés helped the Seagulls secure their first away victory against City in 18 attempts, before playing a pivotal role in their hard-fought 2–0 win against Brentford.

For all his virtues, it would be premature to declare Andrés an outright upgrade on Baleba. Nevertheless, his passing intelligence, defensive anticipation and tactical discipline could make him an even better fit for Hurzeler’s system. Rather than simply replacing Baleba’s qualities, Brighton have found a midfielder whose strengths complement their style of play, once again demonstrating their knack for staying one step ahead of the transfer market.

For a club that has built its reputation on unearthing hidden gems, molding them into stars, and selling them for astronomical profits, Andres is shaping up to be another transfer masterstroke. And if he can help Brighton secure a maiden Champions League qualification, Baleba’s departure might be remembered not as a setback, but as the catalyst for the greatest moment in the club’s history.