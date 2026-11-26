Tottenham Hotspur’s resurgence under Roberto De Zerbi has breathed fresh life into the club after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

There is one clear deficiency in their current make-up that threatens to limit what they can achieve in 2026/27, though - they can't finish.

Despite sitting comfortably in the top half after 12 games, Spurs’ underlying attacking numbers tell the story of a side creating plenty and squandering too much of it.

Spurs need to sign THIS striker in January

No, not Jan Paul van Hecke, although he is Spurs' joint top scorer in the league (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have rattled off 170 shots in the Premier League this season - the fifth-highest tally in the division - while only Liverpool and Manchester City have registered more efforts from inside the penalty area than Spurs’ 109.

But, when it comes to actually hitting the target, De Zerbi’s side slump to 14th across the top flight.

Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's also an issue with their ball-striking. According to Gradient Sports’ analysts, just six of Spurs’ 170 league attempts have been graded as ‘unsaveable’ - a figure bettered by every team in the Premier League bar Everton (5).

For context, high-flying Brighton have racked up 20 unsaveable efforts, while Erling Haaland has managed seven on his own. At 3.5 per cent, Tottenham boast the lowest proportion of unsaveable shots in the entire division.

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A glance at De Zerbi’s attacking options explains why to some extent. Richarlison has been frozen out entirely and is angling for a January move, Dominic Solanke has managed just two league goals, and big-money summer arrival Omar Marmoush is yet to hit the ground running in north London.

Centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is the team's joint-top Premier League goalscorer with two goals after 12 matches: Spurs need a centre-forward in January.

Enter Real Sociedad’s 22-year-old Icelandic international Orri Oskarsson.

Orri Oskarsson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oskarsson is by no means LaLiga’s most prolific frontman, having netted four times in the Spanish top flight this term but his underlying metrics point towards a striker ready to thrive in a possession-heavy, attack-minded system.

Unlike De Zerbi’s Spurs, Real Sociedad do not dominate the ball as often, leaving their striker without service for large periods of matches. Oskarsson, though, is making every second count when his team are in possession, averaging a goal every 64 minutes that La Real actually have the ball this season.

In total, he has scored nine times across his last 13 appearances for club and country.

Orri Oskarsson (Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes Oskarsson particularly suited to Tottenham is how intelligently he moves to receive the ball. Gradient Sports’ data shows the Icelandic forward receives line-breaking passes 45 per cent of the time, placing him among LaLiga’s best at peeling off defenders and making himself available to creative midfielders.

That off-the-ball awareness is reinforced by the fact he has received the ball in a clear shooting position 10 times in the league this season - a tally bettered only by Barcelona’s Raphinha (13) and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (11).

Once the ball arrives at his feet, Oskarsson has the penalty-box nous Tottenham lack. Ninety-two per cent of his LaLiga shots this season have been taken from inside the box, which aligns nicely with the 109 close-range openings Spurs have already generated this term. Even more impressive, out of the 25 shots he has taken in LaLiga, five have been graded as unsaveable by Gradient's analysts - just one fewer than Tottenham’s entire squad combined.

Gradient have also flagged just one occasion all season where Oskarsson opted to shoot when passing to a better-placed teammate was the superior option, highlighting good judgement under pressure and decision-making that is rare for a 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, his Expected Goals (xG) ranks sixth-highest in LaLiga - a decent return given Real Sociedad’s modest share of possession and chance creation.

And best of all, a winter deal is entirely plausible. For a Tottenham side creating plenty of penalty-box opportunities but with nobody reliable to tuck them away, Oskarsson could be one of the more shrewd January investments the market has to offer.