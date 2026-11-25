Tottenham Hotspur are resurgent in the Premier League – but that hasn't stopped one player's agent from linking his client with a move out of N17.

FourFourTwo understands that Spurs don't expect to do very much business in the winter window, with the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Savio and Omar Marmoush signed over the summer in a £400 million spree that saw Tottenham smash their transfer record twice.

But while the summer saw significant departures, there could well be more where that came from this January, with one star publicly angling to leave.

Tottenham Hotspur man's agent 'will explore the possibility' of a Saudi move in January

Tottenham are resurgent in the league (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lilywhites have won four of their last five fixtures in the league and turned their form around, as they look to bounce back from back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

With plenty of interest in Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle, however, Spurs could see an opportunity to move on a wantaway fringe player from their squad.

Sport Witness have relayed an interview from Al-Maidan with Richarlison’s agent, Fidel Carvalho Soares, in which the Brazilian has been mentioned as a target for the Saudi Pro League.

Richarlison came close to an exit over the summer from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but after the transfer fell through, he hasn't played under manager Roberto De Zerbi this term, with his future at the club to be decided in January.

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“What is being said about negotiations between Al-Ahli and the player are just rumours,” Soares said, “However, Richarlison would welcome the opportunity to play in the Saudi league soon.

“Richarlison really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but there has been no contact from any clubs so far. These are just rumours. We are waiting for official offers, and at that point, we will explore the possibility of Richarlison’s transfer.”

The agent added that Trabzonspor made an official offer over the summer but after the North Londoners rejected the bid, the Turkish side haven't been in contact again to rekindle the embers of a move.

Richarlison is certain to leave Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old joined Spurs in 2022 in a deal that The Guardian reported as being worth £60 million at the time, after a successful 2021/22 season in which his 10 goals helped keep Everton in the Premier League.

Despite hitting double figures in the league twice in the capital, however, the forward has struggled for consistency and was omitted from Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup after leading the line for the Selecao at the last edition of the competition in Qatar four years earlier.

Richarlison is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs travel to Sunderland this weekend when Premier League action resumes.