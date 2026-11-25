One Arsenal star is in talks to leave the club, despite getting the nod last night to start against Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by the Bundesliga leaders last night, despite creating a plethora of chances, finding themselves needing two wins from their next three Champions League fixtures to finish in the top eight of the league phase.

But despite Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta making six changes last night, one star is still “unhappy” and seeking an exit from N5.

Arsenal man in talks to leave - despite recent game time

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring last night for the Gunners (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Criticised at times during his tenure at the Emirates Stadium for a lack of rotation, Arteta seems to have changed approach this term and given more game time to his squad players.

Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz were both unused substitutes last night against Dortmund, Ben White and Jurrien Timber have shared the right-back position, and Myles Lewis-Skelly has had ample opportunities despite the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, however, is “unhappy” with his role within the squad, with Sport Witness relaying a report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque that Valencia have approached the goalkeeper.

The most expensive goalkeeper of all time joined the Gunners in 2025 on a cut-price deal from Chelsea, following loans at Real Madrid and Bournemouth – and despite serving as the first choice at Dean Court, he has largely been a cup keeper for the Gunners.

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Despite getting his chance last night, and as a substitute against Newcastle United at the weekend when David Raya went off injured, Arrizabalaga hasn't troubled his fellow Spaniard for the No.1 jersey, with the champions signing French custodian Ilian Meslier over the summer, too.

This new report states that the Basque is “unhappy with his secondary role at Arsenal”, and “eager to return” to La Liga, following rumours that he would depart over the summer after just a season in North London.

A move is described as “complicated”, however, with Arsenal unwilling to let the star go.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has stepped in for David Raya recently (Image credit: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Arsenal have signed a goalkeeper every year since Arteta took the reins, with the likes of Mat Ryan, Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner and Neto all joining the club and leaving since 2019.

The Premier League champions have several good prospects between the sticks, too, with Tommy Setford on loan at Stevenage, academy prospect Jack Porter well thought of and Dane Lucas Nygaard having joined at the age of 18 in June 2024.

Arrizabalaga is worth €5 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Manchester City this weekend when Premier League action resumes.