Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany

It's the Women's Euro 2022 final live in action tonight, as England women look to win their first major trophy

Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany: Fans walk down Wembley way prior tog the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
Welcome to our Women's Euro 2022 final live blog, as we gear up for the Lionesses' final hurdle of the tournament. England women are facing Germany, from Wembley Stadium today in the biggest match in their history.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

  • No injury news to report on for the Lionesses
  • England women head into this final unbeaten in 20 games under Sarina Wiegman
  • Coverage starts on BBC One at 3:50pm for a 5pm kick-off
Three lion plushies with shirts depicting Fran Kirby, Millie Bright and Lauren Hemp are seen prior to the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

It's starting to feel a little more real now

A detailed view of a England shirt with the writing "England v Germany 31 July 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Final" in the changing room prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

Captain Leah Williamson has been talking about the impact of the tournament

eah Williamson of England Looks on during the Women's International friendly match between Switzerland and England at Stadion Letzigrund on June 30, 2022 in Zurich , Switzerland

“This hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but how society in general views women and how we are looked upon. I think this isn’t the end of the journey, but the start of one – regardless of the end result, there will be a moment for reflection afterwards. 

“And when we do reflect upon it, I want this to be a marker for the future. I’ve only ever been involved in the football workplace. But I think in most workplaces across the world, women still have a few more battles to face.”

We're not crying… honest

Alex Scott's letter to the Lionesses is one of the loveliest things you'll see today.

Under three hours till kick-off

Fans walk down Wembley way prior tog the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

Here's an official Lionesses promo image that we absolutely loved

This was made by the genius of The Sporting Press (opens in new tab), who has contributed artwork over the years to none other than FFT. 

Here's TSP's Euro 96 cover for us…

The Three Lions have sent messages to the Lionesses…

Fans are starting to descend onto Wembley…

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

Here's the official programme for the game today…

Match programs are seen on a desk prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England looks on after their sides victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England.

Can you name every Lioness scorer under Sarina Wiegman?

Wiegman: It's one England

England's men side got this far in the Euros final this time last year. But despite the parallels, manager Sarina Wiegman wants a little less comparison between the two sides today.

“I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,’ she responded to the idea of her side going one better. ‘Everyone there should cheer for the England team. I don’t think that’s going to be any different.”

We're getting ready for a 5pm kick-off – and one man who's well and truly hyped for this one is none other than BBC pundit and a member of England's last trophy-winning side, Ian Wright…

