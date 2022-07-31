Live
Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany
It's the Women's Euro 2022 final live in action tonight, as England women look to win their first major trophy
By Mark White published
Welcome to our Women's Euro 2022 final live blog, as we gear up for the Lionesses' final hurdle of the tournament. England women are facing Germany, from Wembley Stadium today in the biggest match in their history.
Kick-off is at 5pm.
- No injury news to report on for the Lionesses
- England women head into this final unbeaten in 20 games under Sarina Wiegman
- Coverage starts on BBC One at 3:50pm for a 5pm kick-off
Are you at the game today? Tweet us @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab)
It's starting to feel a little more real now
Captain Leah Williamson has been talking about the impact of the tournament
“This hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but how society in general views women and how we are looked upon. I think this isn’t the end of the journey, but the start of one – regardless of the end result, there will be a moment for reflection afterwards.
“And when we do reflect upon it, I want this to be a marker for the future. I’ve only ever been involved in the football workplace. But I think in most workplaces across the world, women still have a few more battles to face.”
We're not crying… honest
A letter to the #Lionesses ❤️🤍@AlexScott#WEURO2022 #BBCEuros pic.twitter.com/pY1cDpggbRJuly 31, 2022
Alex Scott's letter to the Lionesses is one of the loveliest things you'll see today.
Under three hours till kick-off
Here's an official Lionesses promo image that we absolutely loved
A post shared by Lionesses (@lionesses) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
This was made by the genius of The Sporting Press (opens in new tab), who has contributed artwork over the years to none other than FFT.
Here's TSP's Euro 96 cover for us…
A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Three Lions have sent messages to the Lionesses…
Our England. Our family. Our time.Full support for the @Lionesses from the #ThreeLions ahead of today's #WEURO2022 final! pic.twitter.com/3KMB1jL8SFJuly 31, 2022
Fans are starting to descend onto Wembley…
Here's the official programme for the game today…
Fancy a quiz to keep you busy till 5pm?
Wiegman: It's one England
England's men side got this far in the Euros final this time last year. But despite the parallels, manager Sarina Wiegman wants a little less comparison between the two sides today.
“I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,’ she responded to the idea of her side going one better. ‘Everyone there should cheer for the England team. I don’t think that’s going to be any different.”
We're getting ready for a 5pm kick-off – and one man who's well and truly hyped for this one is none other than BBC pundit and a member of England's last trophy-winning side, Ian Wright…
A post shared by Ian Wright (@wrightyofficial) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1