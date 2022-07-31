Women's Euro 2022 final LIVE! All the action as England women take on Germany

Refresh

Captain Leah Williamson has been talking about the impact of the tournament

(Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

“This hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but how society in general views women and how we are looked upon. I think this isn’t the end of the journey, but the start of one – regardless of the end result, there will be a moment for reflection afterwards.

“And when we do reflect upon it, I want this to be a marker for the future. I’ve only ever been involved in the football workplace. But I think in most workplaces across the world, women still have a few more battles to face.”