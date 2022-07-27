Quiz! Can you name every Lioness scorer under Sarina Wiegman?

10 minutes on the clock, 104 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every MLS team for the 2020 season?

Sarina Wiegman has only been head coach of England women for 19 matches. She's still unbeaten.

With her 20th match, she could potentially lift the first piece of major silverware in the Lionesses' history – and 20 is a big number for her. It's how many goals England have scored at the Euros thus far… and it's how many goals were scored in her record win as boss, too.

But it's one of many numbers. 104 goals have been netted in her tenure overall. That works out at around 5.4 a match, if you're counting, which surely means just one thing…

England should be looking to net five in the final on Sunday – to keep the tally up.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?

Quiz! Can you match 50 players to the city or town that they were born in?

Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?