Germany's domestic football season ends on Saturday July 4 as Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich face-off in the final of the German Cup (known as the DFB-Pokal in Deutschland) at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Bayern, as ever, will be hot favourites to complete a double under coach Hansi Flick, who only took the helm in November last year following a poor start to the campaign under former boss Niko Kovac. Flick's appointment proved a masterstroke, with Bayern claiming their eighth straight domestic title this season.

Bayer Leverkusen missed out on Champions League qualification this year, after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, but can banish that disappointment with an underdog victory over the 19-time winners of this competition.

There will be plenty of talent on show, with the much-coveted Kai Havertz pulling the strings for Peter Bosz's Leverkusen in what many people will be his final game for the club. Robert Lewandowski may prove the deciding factor, however, with the Pole in sensational scoring form again this season. Lewandowski has struck 49 goals in 42 games this season and will be looking to take his tally behind the 50 mark in the German Cup final.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

WATCH PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

GET BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE 88 Premier League games in one place! How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Use a VPN to watch a German Cup final live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jadon Sancho nutmeg. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com