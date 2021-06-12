Euro 2020 – Christian Eriksen: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Christian Eriksen will be an integral part of the Denmark team at this summer's European Championship.

The midfielder has won 108 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2010.

Denmark have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Belgium, Finland and Russia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Denmark a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout phase.

Which club does Christian Eriksen play for?

Eriksen plays for Inter Milan, having joined the club in January 2020. He initially struggled to settle in Italy, before becoming an important part of Antonio Conte's squad as Inter won the Serie A title last term.

Prior to his move to San Siro, Eriksen spent six and a half years at Tottenham. He finished as a runner-up in the Premier League and the Champions League with Spurs.

The midfielder began his career with Ajax after joining the Dutch giants' academy as a teenager.

How old is Christian Eriksen?

He is 29 years old.

What is Christian Eriksen’s squad number?

Eriksen will wear the No.10 shirt for Denmark at Euro 2020. At club level for Inter, he also wears the No.24.

What is Christian Eriksen's net worth?

Eriksen has an estimated net worth of £14.2m, according to the360report.com.

What is Christian Eriksen's contract length?

Eriksen's contract at Inter runs until the summer of 2024. He will be working under a new manager next season, with Simone Inzaghi having replaced Conte as the club's boss.

What is Christian Eriksen's salary?

Eriksen earns an estimated £243,000 per week at Inter, according to salarysport.com.