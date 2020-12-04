Christian Eriksen News and Features
Date of birth: February 14, 1992
Instagram: @chriseriksen8
Club(s): Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan
Country: Denmark
Signing fee: £16.9million
Was one of Tottenham's standout players during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge and a key figure in the club's run to the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. A three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, where he started his professional career, he left Spurs to join Inter Milan in January 2020 with his contract approaching its end. The Denmark international was the youngest player to feature at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Latest about Christian Eriksen
Tottenham transfer news: Inter perform U-turn over Christian Eriksen deal
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Denmark international now looks set to stay at the San Siro
Leicester transfer news: Foxes' Christian Eriksen loan depends on Inter Milan paying wages
By FourFourTwo Staff
A temporary switch to the King Power is looking unlikely due to the Denmark international's lucrative salary
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs among clubs contacted about Christian Eriksen deal
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Denmark international has struggled since moving to Inter last January
Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino tells PSG to sign Dele Alli on loan
By FourFourTwo Staff
The midfielder has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho this season.
Tottenham transfer news: Christian Eriksen could return from Inter Milan if Dele Alli joins PSG
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Dane could spark a domino effect by moving back to his former club
Arsenal transfer news: Christian Eriksen wants out of Inter Milan – but isn’t keen on Gunners or Manchester United move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The midfielder is unlikely to join the rivals of his former club Tottenham
