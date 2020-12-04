Christian Eriksen News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: February 14, 1992
Instagram: @chriseriksen8
Club(s): Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan
Country: Denmark
Signing fee: £16.9million

Was one of Tottenham's standout players during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge and a key figure in the club's run to the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. A three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, where he started his professional career, he left Spurs to join Inter Milan in January 2020 with his contract approaching its end. The Denmark international was the youngest player to feature at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Tottenham transfer news: Inter perform U-turn over Christian Eriksen deal

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Denmark international now looks set to stay at the San Siro

Italy Soccer Italian Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off as Inter Milan earn derby win in Coppa Italia

By PA Staff

Christian Eriksen

Leicester transfer news: Foxes' Christian Eriksen loan depends on Inter Milan paying wages

By FourFourTwo Staff

A temporary switch to the King Power is looking unlikely due to the Denmark international's lucrative salary

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs among clubs contacted about Christian Eriksen deal

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Denmark international has struggled since moving to Inter last January

Dele Alli

Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino tells PSG to sign Dele Alli on loan

By FourFourTwo Staff

The midfielder has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho this season.

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham transfer news: Christian Eriksen could return from Inter Milan if Dele Alli joins PSG

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Dane could spark a domino effect by moving back to his former club

Could Mauricio Pochettino (centre) be targeting Dele Alli (left) or Lionel Messi (right)? (PA)

Who might be on Mauricio Pochettino’s wish list as Paris St Germain boss?

By PA Staff

Tottenham Hotspur v Red Star Belgrade – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino admits old club Tottenham is still in his heart

By PA Staff

Christian Eriksen

Arsenal transfer news: Christian Eriksen wants out of Inter Milan – but isn’t keen on Gunners or Manchester United move

By FourFourTwo Staff

The midfielder is unlikely to join the rivals of his former club Tottenham

eriksen

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

