Euro 2020 – Diogo Jota: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Diogo Jota will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Portugal at the European Championship.

The forward has won 16 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2019.

Portugal won 3-0 in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Hungary, before succumbing to a 4-2 loss to Germany.

The reigning European champions must avoid defeat by France on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Which club does Diogo Jota play for?

Jota plays his club football for Liverpool, having made the move to Merseyside in 2020.

The forward enjoyed a fine debut campaign at Anfield, during which he scored 13 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

Jota previously spent three years on the books of Wolves, before which he represented Porto, Atletico Madrid and Pacos de Ferreira.

How old is Diogo Jota?

Jota was born on 4 December 1996. He is 26 years old.

What is Diogo Jota's squad number?

Jota will wear the No.21 shirt for Portugal at Euro 2020. At club level for Liverpool, he wears the No.20.

What is Diogo Jota's net worth?

Jota has an estimated net worth of £7.3m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Diogo Jota's contract length?

Jota's contract at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2025. He signed a five-year deal upon moving to Anfield in 2020.

What is Diogo Jota's salary?

Jota earns an estimated £92,000 per week at Liverpool, according to salarysport.com.