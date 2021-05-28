Euro 2020 – who is Germany’s captain, Manuel Neuer?

Manuel Neuer will be the Germany captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper took over the role from former teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger, who retired from international duty in 2016.

Renowned for his leadership skills, commanding presence and passing ability, Neuer is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers of all time.

He made his debut for Germany against the United Arab Emirates in June 2009, quickly establishing himself as his country’s number one.

The 35-year-old has faced tough competition from Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in recent years, but he retains the trust of longstanding manager Joachim Low.

Neuer has won 98 caps for Germany and he was in excellent form at the 2014 World Cup, winning the Golden Glove after they emerged as champions.

He kept a vital clean sheet in the final as an Argentina side featuring Lionel Messi, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gonzalo Higuain were unable to find a way past him.

Neuer’s first tournament as captain didn’t go to plan, with Germany knocked out of the last World Cup early after finishing bottom of their group.

He will be hoping for much better this time around as Low looks to bow out in style, with his reign coming to an end this summer.

At club level, Neuer has been a colossus for Bayern Munich, making more than 400 appearances in all competitions since joining them from Schalke in 2011.

They have won nine consecutive Bundesliga titles during that time, along with five German Cups and two Champions League crowns.

Neuer’s Bayern teammates Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry have also been named in Low’s squad.

Germany have been drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, France and Hungary, and are hopeful of challenging to win the tournament.