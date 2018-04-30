Niklas Süle News and Features
Date of birth: September 3, 1995
Instagram: n/a
Club(s): Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Signing fee: Undisclosed
Started out as a striker, scoring more than 100 goals in a season for youth team Rot-Weiss Walldorf. Was asked to fill in at centre-back after joining the Hoffenheim academy aged 15 and has not looked back. The 6ft 5in Germany international has been a stalwart of the Bayern defence since his arrival in 2017. Missed much of the 2019-20 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in October - a blow Bayern president Uli Hoeness described as "a total catastrophe".
Latest about Niklas Süle
Chelsea transfer news: Blues add three Bundesliga defenders to summer shortlist
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dayot Upamecano, David Alaba and Niklas Sule are being considered by the Stamford Bridge club.
Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players' former clubs?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Die Roten are champions of Europe - wünderbar! But where were their squad from?
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk hails young defender with “great future ahead of him”
By Greg Lea
Niklas Süle
Manchester United identify £40m Bayern Munich star as top defensive target
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United Manchester United make initial enquiry on the availability of Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle.
Bayern Munich 3 Fortuna Dusseldorf 3: Lukebakio treble cranks pressure up on Kovac
By FourFourTwo Staff
Niko Kovač Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead in the final 13 minutes as Dodi Lukebakio's treble sealed a point for Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Bundesliga 2018-19: Can Bayern's stars recover from World Cup woe?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich's latest Bundesliga title defence could be in jeopardy if their stars cannot recover from miserable World Cup campaigns.
Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mats Hummels Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels lamented his team's errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.
