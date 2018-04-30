Niklas Süle News and Features

Date of birth: September 3, 1995

Instagram: n/a

Club(s): Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Signing fee: Undisclosed

Started out as a striker, scoring more than 100 goals in a season for youth team Rot-Weiss Walldorf. Was asked to fill in at centre-back after joining the Hoffenheim academy aged 15 and has not looked back. The 6ft 5in Germany international has been a stalwart of the Bayern defence since his arrival in 2017. Missed much of the 2019-20 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in October - a blow Bayern president Uli Hoeness described as "a total catastrophe".