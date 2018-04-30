Trending

Niklas Süle News and Features

Date of birth: September 3, 1995
Instagram: n/a
Club(s): Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Signing fee: Undisclosed

Started out as a striker, scoring more than 100 goals in a season for youth team Rot-Weiss Walldorf. Was asked to fill in at centre-back after joining the Hoffenheim academy aged 15 and has not looked back. The 6ft 5in Germany international has been a stalwart of the Bayern defence since his arrival in 2017. Missed much of the 2019-20 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in October - a blow Bayern president Uli Hoeness described as "a total catastrophe".

Latest about Niklas Süle

Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea transfer news: Blues add three Bundesliga defenders to summer shortlist

By FourFourTwo Staff

Dayot Upamecano, David Alaba and Niklas Sule are being considered by the Stamford Bridge club.

Bayern Munich

Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players' former clubs?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Die Roten are champions of Europe - wünderbar! But where were their squad from?

Quiz
Lionel Messi File Photo

Barca boss Quique Setien: Robert Lewandowski is great but Lionel Messi is better

By PA Staff

Niklas Sule

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk hails young defender with “great future ahead of him”

By Greg Lea

Niklas Süle

Niklas Süle

Manchester United make move for Bayern Munich star – report

By Greg Lea

Niklas Süle

Niklas Süle

Manchester United identify £40m Bayern Munich star as top defensive target

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Manchester United make initial enquiry on the availability of Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle.

Manchester United

Bayern Munich 3 Fortuna Dusseldorf 3: Lukebakio treble cranks pressure up on Kovac

By FourFourTwo Staff

Niko Kovač Bayern Munich threw away a two-goal lead in the final 13 minutes as Dodi Lukebakio's treble sealed a point for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Niko Kovač

Bundesliga 2018-19: Can Bayern's stars recover from World Cup woe?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich's latest Bundesliga title defence could be in jeopardy if their stars cannot recover from miserable World Cup campaigns.

Manuel Neuer

Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mats Hummels Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels lamented his team's errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Mats Hummels

Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arjen Robben Joshua Kimmich and Niklas Sule believe Bayern Munich can cope with the loss of key players in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Arjen Robben
123Next