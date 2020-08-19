Trending

Manuel Neuer News and Features

Date of birth: March 27, 1986
Instagram: @manuelneuer
Clubs: Schalke, Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £27 million

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, having enjoyed a glittering career at both domestic and international level. Neuer swapped Schalke for Bayern Munich in 2011 and won every major trophy going with the Bundesliga giants, while also helping Germany triumph at the 2014 World Cup. 

Took goalkeeping to another level by becoming one of the first to operate as a 'sweeper', regularly rushing off his line to prevent strikers from enjoying a free run at goal.

Latest about Manuel Neuer

