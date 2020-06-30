Trending

Leroy Sane News and Features

Date of birth: January 11, 1996
Instagram: @leroysane19
Club(s): Schalke, Manchester City
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £45.45million

The son of Regina Weber, a rhythmic gymnast who won bronze at the 1984 Olympics, and Souleymane Sane, a former Senegal international. Started his professional career at Schalke before joining Manchester City in 2016. Was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2018 and has established himself as one of the world's most dangerous wingers. Missed the majority of the 2019-20 season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.

