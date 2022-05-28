How many Champions League finals has Jurgen Klopp managed in?

Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp will be in the dugout for his latest Champions League final as the Reds face Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in Paris on Saturday.

The German has managed in three previous finals, and his fourth appearance will take him joint-second with Marcello Lippi, Carlo Ancelotti and Miguel Munoz on the all-time list (one behind Real boss Carlo Ancelotti).

Klopp first led a side into the Champions League final in 2013, when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) as they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) at Wembley.

His other two appearances have come as Liverpool manager, starting with 2018's 3-1 defeat to Real in Kyiv.

He was a back the following year, though, this time steering the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Should Klopp guide Liverpool to their seventh European crown, he will become the fourth German* coach to win the competition twice - after Dettmar Cramer, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jupp Heynckes.

*including West Germany