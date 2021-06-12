Wales vs Switzerland, as it happened! All the action from the Euro 2020 group game

Refresh

Welcome to FourFourTwo's Wales vs Switzerland liveblog! We'll be updating you with all the action over the next few hours, including the starting XIs in the next few minutes...

It’s the first of the home nations in action today as Wales take on Switzerland in the baking Baku heat. Group A is already shaping up to be Italy’s after a commanding 3-0 win over Turkey last night. That means there’s plenty of opportunity for the Welsh today to get off to a strong start and put themselves into the top two, ahead of a clash against Turkey this coming Wednesday.

The Wales line-up is in! What do we make of this, Wales fans?

You can see the full Wales Euro 2020 squad here – including FourFourTwo's pre-tournament profile of the team. While we wait for their opponents' line-up, check out the Switzerland Euro 2020 squad too.

Speak of the devil! We've got the Switzerland starting XI in now, with this rather slow moving Twitter graphic. That'll kill time until kick-off, at least.

Still on the lookout for a wall chart?

Wales were, of course, the surprise package of Euro 2016, making it all the way to the semi-finals in their first European Championship appearance and becoming the team with the highest win rate in the competition's history (no, really, we worked it out). You've just enough time to relive that incredible summer with Huw Davies' long read on the journey here: "The anthem in Bordeaux is easily my favourite memory. You could feel the words in the air, rising out of the stadium. Seconds before kick-off, Chris Coleman whispered into my ear: 'Enjoy it'."

Do you remember where you were when Wales reach the semis five years ago? David Brooks doesn't. It might have been Magaluf, though. We probably need to stop describing that run as "unforgettable", then.

Aaron Ramsey is in the Wales starting line-up today, and boss Rob Page reckons he's fully fit for the tournament. That could be massive. Looks like he's sticking with his normal hairdo this time, though...

It's national anthem time! Switzerland's 'Swiss Psalm' is a mid-19th century waltz, and is a bit dreary.

'Land Of My Fathers' – or 'Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau' in Welsh – has got a bit more of a swelling Hollywood crescendo about it. The fans in Baku certainly like it.

Wales in red, Switzerland in white for this. Wales are the only nation in Europe to have brought a yellow kit to Euro 2020 despite the colour not appearing in their flag, according to FFT's notes. In case you’re interested - why wouldn’t you be? - the Netherlands are the only country this year who haven’t got either their home or away shirt in a colour from their country’s flag.

KICK-OFF! Wales kicking left to right and Switzerland left to right for the first half. Unless you're reading this from the stand on the far side of Baku's stadium. Or not watching at all.

No tiny car to deliver the matchball today, as far as we could see. That must have been an opening night special. The Adidas Uniforia is the Euro 2020 ball, if you're wondering.

Bright start from Wales. Nearly all of the possession from the first two minutes, and have worked it into the Swiss box twice already.

Of Wales’s 26-man squad, 11 were born outside of Wales. Unusual? Well five of the Swiss squad were born outside of Switzerland, with captain Xhaka of Albanian descent, his brother Taulant an Albanian national player. So these two small countries have something in common on the picking-players-from-other-places stakes. While Wales can thank the uniqueness of the United Kingdom for its non-Welsh-born players, Switzerland’s status as a neutral country during war means it’s traditionally been an asylum for refugees during wars in eastern Europe. This is one of the reasons that the Swiss side seems to call up players of non-Swiss origin, such as Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who was born in Yugoslavia to Kosovar Albanian parents but immigrated to Switzerland at just a year old. Geopolitical history lesson over.

Switzerland corner, though didn't look like one. A big outswinging ball from Rodriguez flies over everyone's head. No danger.

Wales players reaching for water on the touchline, less than 10 minutes in. It's 26C in Baku currently – though it's evening there, so hopefully the Azerbaijani summer heat will begin to subside soon. Fun fact for England fans: it's due to be 26C in London for the Three Lions kick-off tomorrow too.

It’s the battle of north London between the captains today. Swiss skipper Granit Xhaka just about still plays for Arsenal - he’s heavily rumoured to be leaving for Roma any day now - while Gareth Bale spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, of course. Xhaka’s battle in midfield against Ramsey will pit two stars who know each other very well up against each other. Xhaka and Ramsey won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2017, playing in a midfield double-pivot alongside one another.

CHANCE! 15 min Incredible save from Yann Sommer from a wonderful looping header from Kieffer Moore. The Switzerland keeper just about manages to tip it over from the bar with his right hand.

Moore required a bit of treatment there after clashing heads with Mbabu. A gash means they had to spend a while stemming the blood. He looks fine, though, especially with the fetching pink bandage he now has to wear.

Switzerland starting to press a little more, with Shaqiri looking sharp on the right – although someone should have probably mentioned to the Welsh defence that he will cut back onto his left. Every time.

Traditionally, Wales don’t have a great record against the Swiss. It’s won two, lost five for the Dragons, though Wales won 2-0 in their last encounter, back in 2011. Is that stat completely pointless? Yes. Is much else happening? No.

CHANCE! Seferovic picks up the ball on the edge of the box, moves it onto his left and curls one towards the top right-hand corner of Wales' goal. It's not super close, but it's all too easy for the Swiss attacker to make room, and receives a ripple of "Oohs" from the crowd.

Free-kick for Wales in a dangerous position. Dan James flies down the left wing, knocks the ball into the box, and Fabian Schar bodychecks him before he follows it in. Yellow for him, deservedly.

Free-kick comes to nothing. It seems like a good area for free-kick to be played into – edge of the six-yard box but just too far out for the keeper to claim – but no Wales attackers seem to move towards it. Had they expected something else? Perhaps there's an exciting training ground routine we'll be treated to at some point. Otherwise, that was just a pointless waste.

Gareth Bale today leapfrogs legendary keeper Neville Southall into third place in Wales’s all-time top appearance-makers. That’s 93 for Bale to make the top three himself, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter. FFT spoke to Southall a couple of weeks ago and he called us a "nugget". All we did was ask if Wales could win the Euros.

Still five minutes left before half-time. It's not been a classic so far.

Seferovic blazes one wildly over the Wales crossbar, in an attack we would describe as "as exciting as it's got".

Mbabu is getting treatment after a challenge from Ben Davies. In the meantime, here's a flag joke. Best things about Switzerland so far? Well... the flag's a big plus.

The petrol in Azerbaijan is 30p a litre, according to the BBC commentary team. Just in case you thought you were missing any action.

CHANCE! 46 min Seferovic blazes it over the bar (where have we heard that before?) from just a few yards out, and should have done better. But was Mbabu's shirt being pulled before he laid it off? Certainly looked like it, and we're surprised VAR doesn't review it.

HALF-TIME: 0-0 Kieffer Moore's header probably the best chance for Wales. But a yawn-fest so far, and Switzerland the brighter side.

Yesterday was 0-0 at half-time too, and that finished 3-0! So... there's that.

Who's going to win? Most of you seem to think a draw is incoming: Is this a result of the 24-team set-up? Four third-placed sides will make it into the knockout rounds, meaning four points will probably be enough for anyone to qualify. Having seen Italy cream Turkey last night, perhaps both Wales and Switzerland see Turkey as the Group A whipping boys, and think a draw today would suit them both.

Should Wales actually want to win, however, what would they need in the second-half (other than a goal, obviously). Welsh football expert Huw Davies would be hauling Aaron Ramsey off at half-time. FFT's resident Arsenal fan Mark White has been to Ramsey's defence. There's only one way to solve this: FIGHT! Forcing both to watch the second-half of this game.

SECOND-HALF KICK-OFF! Now Wales are kicking right to left (usual caveats about perspective apply).

Yellow card for Kieffer Moore, who knocked the also-cautioned Fabian Schar in the head during a jump for the ball.

GOAL! Wales 0-1 Switzerland – Breel Embolo, 49 mins Switzerland forward Embolo nods them ahead from a corner. The cross comes into the back post, where Embolo easily peels away from Roberts and heads it into the corner. The corner itself came from a great Embolo burst through the middle, and a shot that forced a good save from Ward.

More attacking pressure from Switzerland, who look confident now. Embolo plays it wide to Mbabu, who cuts it across the face of goal – no one meets it, but it's another sign of danger for Wales.

Switzerland have won their last five games. A 7-0 win over Liechtenstein was their last outing and a home win against the USA was probably their most difficult game in that spell; in contrast, they hadn’t won in the previous seven before that. They're now 1-0 up here and – wouldn't you just know it? – a run to the final would take seven games over the next month. BRB, FourFourTwo's putting all our savings on glory for Switzerland.

Little Car That Brought The Football On has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this.

HALF-CHANCE! 61 min Wales corner comes to unlikely hero Ben Davies just outside of the box. He lets fly and... it looks like it lands somewhere in the Caspian Sea.

Switzerland's Mbabu booked for a perfectly reasonable challenge. Random refereeing decisions... they're back, baby. And they're more random than ever.

Lovely in-swinging free-kick from Aaron Ramsey which, again, doesn't see any Wales players attack it.

Having reached a top speed of 35.04 km/h the season before last, is Dan James the fastest player at Euro 2020? Main competitors for the crown include Adama Traore, Timo Werner, Ferran Torres and Leroy Sane among others. Shall we put them all in a race once we’re done with the football?

Actually, the old English First Division did that once: it was called the Rumbelows Sprint Challenge and you can read about it here.

Wouldn't fancy Dan James winning it in this heat, mind. The Wales team is looking pretty sluggish.

To give you an indication of how small Wales is as a footballing nation domestically - it’s often forgotten - the Welsh Cymru Premier league is ranked 51st of 55 in Europe by coefficient. Switzerland are ranked 19. OK, so most Welsh players are brought through in England. What’s San Marino’s excuse with Italy? Liechtenstein’s with Germany? The defence rests.

GOAL! Wales 1-1 Switzerland – Kieffer Moore, 74 min A corner is played back to Morrell on the right wing, who crosses the ball in – Moore runs from deep, meets it with a powerful header from around the penalty spot and puts Wales level.

Dan James has been taken off for David Brooks. James doesn't look too happy about it.

Here's the Moore goal, if you missed it. Expect to see pink head bandages in Cardiff playgrounds come Monday morning. "THAT'S WHY HE'S IN THE SIDE!"Kieffer Moore 👊

HALF CHANCE! 83 min Oooooh – a lovely ball played across the Swiss goal, but no Wales player can quite meet it.

GOAL! Wales 1-2 Switzerland (Gavranovic, 85 mins) Looks like this one will be ruled out for offside – but no confirmation yet...

GOAL RULED OUT – Wales 1-1 Switzerland Well, that took a while, given it looked offside during normal, but VAR finally gets around to it. The VAR team is holed up in the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, by the way.

CHANCE! 92 min Gavranovic forces a magnificent save from Ward... before the liner puts his flag up. Almost exciting, anyway.

Aaron Ramsey comes off for Ethan Ampadu – bit surprised that didn't happen earlier.

Bale with a late, late run up the left, winning a throw in a good are. All five minutes of stoppage time are up now...