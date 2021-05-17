What are the Euro 2020 groups?

There are 24 teams taking part six Euro 2020 groups, including the home nations of England, Wales and Scotland.

In each of the six groups of four, the top two will progress to the knockout round, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

After nations were seeded and certain teams were placed in groups based on the fact that they would be hosting games at the tournament, the following groups were drawn:

Who is in each of the Euro 2020 groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary

This is the second time that this expanded, 24-team format has been used, after it was first introduced for Euro 2016. For the 20 years previously, 16 teams had taken part.

England are one of the favourites to win the tournament, but will have to get through a group featuring 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, the Czech Republic and old rivals Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s side qualified for Euro 2020 by virtue of beating Israel and Serbia on penalties in the play-offs, making David Marshall a national hero.

It’s the first time Scotland have competed in a major tournament since they bowed out at the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

Wales, who shocked Europe by reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, only to lose out to eventual champions Portugal, will compete with Turkey, Italy and Switzerland for a place in the round of 16.

They qualified by finishing second in their group, narrowly edging out Slovakia and Hungary, who both went on to secure a place at the tournament through the play-offs.