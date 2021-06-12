Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players at Euro 2020?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

International tournaments are famously the time that players embed themselves in the consciousness of fans who've never seen them before - and give gossip columns new toys to play with in the coming weeks.

Yes, some stars earn moves off the back of extraordinary exploits in World Cups and Euros. We can expect to see a lot of these prices rise, as scouts everywhere send reports on why these stars are worth seven-figure sums.

Who can forget the likes of James Rodriguez, getting a Real Madrid transfer after a stunning World Cup with Colombia in 2014? Perhaps you remember Patrik Berger signing for Liverpool on the basis of his Euro 96 tournament or if you're even older, John Jensen moving to Arsenal after winning Euro 92...

Maybe some of the players in today's quiz will join such illustrious history. For now, we'd like you to name them, please!

