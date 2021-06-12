Wales vs Switzerland line-ups: Rob Page selects his first XI of Euro 2020

The line-ups are in for Wales vs Switzerland in Group A of Euro 2020.

Rob Page has selected a mix of youth and experience side for his first game of the competition but has opted for Danny Ward in goal ahead of Wayne Hennessey. It appears to be four at the back for the Dragons.

STREAM THE GAME Watch Wales vs Switzerland on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

Switzerland, meanwhile, are going with three at the back, choosing a 3-4-1-2 for this one.

Keep up to date with the game with our live blog coverage.

Wales line-up

4-3-3

12. Ward (GK)

14. Roberts (RB)

22. Mepham (CB)

6. Roden (CB)

4. Davies (LB)

10. Ramsey (CM)

7. Allen (CM)

16. Morrell (CM)

11. Bale (RW)

13. Moore (ST)

20. James (LW)

It's a 4-3-3 for Wales and not the 3-4-3 formation that some expect may make an appearance against the Italians. Aaron Ramsey is likely to maraud in a box-to-box role for the side, with Allen and Morrell sitting tighter in the midfield. Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham partners Tottenham's Joe Roden.

With talk of a false nine maybe being used, it's Kieffer Moore up top, supported by Gareth Bale and Dan James.

Switzerland line-up

3-4-1-2

1. Sommer (GK)

4. Elvedi (CB)

22. Schar (CB)

5. Akanji (CB)

2. Mbabu (RWB)

8. Freuler (CM)

10. Xhaka (CM)

13. Rodriguez (LWB)

23. Shaqiri (AM)

7. Embolo (ST)

9. Seferovic (ST)

It's what we expected from the Swiss today. Vladimir Petkovic opts for wing-backs with a back-three; Granit Xhaka isn't likely to be dropping as deep today as he does for Arsenal, with this midfield double-pivot providing thrust forward.

The front two are supported by Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri in a free role behind them.