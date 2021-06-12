Wales vs Switzerland, live! Follow all the action from the Euro 2020 group game

Refresh

CHANCE! 15 min Incredible save from Yann Sommer from a wonderful looping header from Kieffer Moore. The Switzerland keeper just about manages to tip it over from the bar with his right hand.

It’s the battle of north London between the captains today. Swiss skipper Granit Xhaka just about still plays for Arsenal - he’s heavily rumoured to be leaving for Roma any day now - while Gareth Bale spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, of course. Xhaka’s battle in midfield against Ramsey will pit two stars who know each other very well up against each other. Xhaka and Ramsey won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2017, playing in a midfield double-pivot alongside one another.

Wales players reaching for water on the touchline, less than 10 minutes in. It's 26C in Baku currently – though it's evening there, so hopefully the Azerbaijani summer heat will begin to subside soon. Fun fact for England fans: it's due to be 26C in London for the Three Lions kick-off tomorrow too.

Switzerland corner, though didn't look like one. A big outswinging ball from Rodriguez flies over everyone's head. No danger.

Of Wales’s 26-man squad, 11 were born outside of Wales. Unusual? Well five of the Swiss squad were born outside of Switzerland, with captain Xhaka of Albanian descent, his brother Taulant an Albanian national player. So these two small countries have something in common on the picking-players-from-other-places stakes. While Wales can thank the uniqueness of the United Kingdom for its non-Welsh-born players, Switzerland’s status as a neutral country during war means it’s traditionally been an asylum for refugees during wars in eastern Europe. This is one of the reasons that the Swiss side seems to call up players of non-Swiss origin, such as Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who was born in Yugoslavia to Kosovar Albanian parents but immigrated to Switzerland at just a year old. Geopolitical history lesson over.

Bright start from Wales. Nearly all of the possession from the first two minutes, and have worked it into the Swiss box twice already.

No tiny car to deliver the matchball today, as far as we could see. That must have been an opening night special. The Adidas Uniforia is the Euro 2020 ball, if you're wondering.

KICK-OFF! Wales kicking left to right and Switzerland left to right for the first half. Unless you're reading this from the stand on the far side of Baku's stadium. Or not watching at all.

Wales in red, Switzerland in white for this. Wales are the only nation in Europe to have brought a yellow kit to Euro 2020 despite the colour not appearing in their flag, according to FFT's notes. In case you’re interested - why wouldn’t you be? - the Netherlands are the only country this year who haven’t got either their home or away shirt in a colour from their country’s flag.

'Land Of My Fathers' – or 'Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau' in Welsh – has got a bit more of a swelling Hollywood crescendo about it. The fans in Baku certainly like it.

It's national anthem time! Switzerland's 'Swiss Psalm' is a mid-19th century waltz, and is a bit dreary.

Aaron Ramsey is in the Wales starting line-up today, and boss Rob Page reckons he's fully fit for the tournament. That could be massive. Looks like he's sticking with his normal hairdo this time, though...

Do you remember where you were when Wales reach the semis five years ago? David Brooks doesn't. It might have been Magaluf, though. We probably need to stop describing that run as "unforgettable", then.

Wales were, of course, the surprise package of Euro 2016, making it all the way to the semi-finals in their first European Championship appearance and becoming the team with the highest win rate in the competition's history (no, really, we worked it out). You've just enough time to relive that incredible summer with Huw Davies' long read on the journey here: “The anthem in Bordeaux is easily my favourite memory. You could feel the words in the air, rising out of the stadium. Seconds before kick-off, Chris Coleman whispered into my ear: ‘Enjoy it’.” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WAL #EURO2020 https://t.co/Dx0mLFEmc5June 12, 2021 See more

Here's some bettings odds from Betfred for this afternoon's game: get a Wales win at 11/4, a draw at 21/20, and a Switzerland win at 1/2. You might need your calculators out for that one.

Still on the lookout for a wall chart? You can download our Euro 2020 wall chart in high definition and print it off at home...

Speak of the devil! We've got the Switzerland starting XI in now, with this rather slow moving Twitter graphic. That'll kill time until kick-off, at least. Aufstellung / Composition / Formazione 🇨🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🆚🇨🇭🕒 15h00 CET 🏟️ Olympic Stadium, Baku📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi pic.twitter.com/iuaNwdlxKqJune 12, 2021 See more

You can see the full Wales Euro 2020 squad here – including FourFourTwo's pre-tournament profile of the team. While we wait for their opponents' line-up, check out the Switzerland Euro 2020 squad too.

The Wales line-up is in! What do we make of this, Wales fans? Let us know by tweeting us at @FourFourTwo. YN CYNRYCHIOLI CYMRU🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 v 🇨🇭It’s time to make our country proud.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #CmonCymru | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/fFxldh6nWIJune 12, 2021 See more

It’s the first of the home nations in action today as Wales take on Switzerland in the baking Baku heat. Group A is already shaping up to be Italy’s after a commanding 3-0 win over Turkey last night. That means there’s plenty of opportunity for the Welsh today to get off to a strong start and put themselves into the top two, ahead of a clash against Turkey this coming Wednesday.