Liverpool v AC Milan live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v AC Milan live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 15 September, 8pm BST

In need of a Liverpool v AC Milan live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

It’s a repeat of the legendary 2005 final (and slightly less legendary 2007 final) as Liverpool open their Champions League campaign against AC Milan at Anfield.

The Reds – who claimed a sixth European crown in 2019 – went out in the quarter-finals last time around, as an unprecedented spate of injuries took their toll on Jurgen Klopp’s 2019/20 Premier League champions over the course of the season.

Milan are back at Europe’s top table for the first time since 2013/14, having finished as runners-up to arch-rivals Inter in Serie A in 2020/21.

The Rossoneri have lifted the trophy seven times – most recently against the Reds in Athens 14 years ago, when Carlo Ancelotti’s team avenged the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ from two years earlier.

Both sides have made strong starts to their respective domestic campaigns. Liverpool have won three and drawn one of their opening four fixtures, with Milan winning three out of three so far.

Young Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott suffered a horrific-looking ankle injury in the 3-0 victory at Leeds on Sunday, and he joins Roberto Firmino and defender Neco Williams on the sidelines. Klopp could recall skipper Jordan Henderson to the starting 11.

Visiting boss Stefano Pioli, meanwhile, could welcome back former Olivier Giroud after the former Chelsea and Arsenal front man recovered from Covid. His former Stamford Bridge teammate Fikayo Tomori continues to impress for Milan – but Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan from the Blues, could miss out after being forced off injured in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lazio.

This is just the third time that these giants of European football have faced each other – but the stakes won’t be quite as high as on the previous two occasions…

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool v AC Milan live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

