AC Milan News and Features

Name: AC Milan
Founded: 1899 (as Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club, became AC Milan in 1939)
Home ground: San Siro
League Titles: 18
Instagram: @acmilan
Formed by English expatriates, hence the English spelling of the city's name, Milan are one of the most successful Italian clubs in the history of the sport. Tied on 18 league titles with city rivals Inter, only Juventus have won Serie A more times – but seven Champions League successes for Milan leaves all of their domestic competition far behind. Trophy-laden spells across the 1950s and 60s and then the 1990s have not been replicated of late with their last Serie A crown coming almost a decade ago. Past players include Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Marco van Basten.
Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle AC Milan for Facundo Medina
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be keen on the Lens central defender
AC Milan transfer news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves past 500 club goals and hints that he wants to extend his stay
By FourFourTwo Staff
The 39-year-old striker has been in exceptional form this season, yesterday’s brace taking him to 14 goals in 11 league appearances
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in FIFA 21?
By FourFourTwo staff
Quiz Once you've stopped arguing with your mates about which players are underrated, we'd like you to guess EA's top 100
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to battle Serie A quartet for Sevilla’s Joan Jordan
By FourFourTwo Staff
Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli are also interested in the midfielder.
Quiz! Can you name every player to play for both Inter and AC Milan since 1995?
Quiz Internazionale and AC Milan have shared far more than just a stadium over the last 25 years...
European round-up: Record-breaking season still on for ruthless Atletico
By Tom Hancock
All of the top stories from around Europe
