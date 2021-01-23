AC Milan News and Features

Name: AC Milan

Founded: 1899 (as Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club, became AC Milan in 1939)

Home ground: San Siro

League Titles: 18

Instagram: @acmilan

Formed by English expatriates, hence the English spelling of the city's name, Milan are one of the most successful Italian clubs in the history of the sport. Tied on 18 league titles with city rivals Inter, only Juventus have won Serie A more times – but seven Champions League successes for Milan leaves all of their domestic competition far behind. Trophy-laden spells across the 1950s and 60s and then the 1990s have not been replicated of late with their last Serie A crown coming almost a decade ago. Past players include Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and Marco van Basten.