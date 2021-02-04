Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea vs Tottenham line-ups from 2016?

Six minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess. That's 11 each side, plus the three subs that Tottenham Hotspur brought on and the two that Chelsea used.

It's gone down as a modern classic. Four goals, the most yellow cards of any one team in a Premier League match, scuffles, tackles and of course, a bit of individual magic from a world-class player, right at the end.

But more importantly, Tottenham's trip to Stamford Bridge in 2016 is fondly remembered up in Leicester, for being the game that confirmed Claudio Ranieri's side as Premier League champions.

All Spurs had to do was to win their final three games of the season and hope that Leicester City didn't. This was the season that started with Chelsea's abysmal run in which Jose Mourinho was fired, ending in a tenth-placed finish.

But the Blues really didn't want a title to go to Mauricio Pochettino. There really was no love lost between these London rivals, obvious by the fouls, fights and fracas. Tonight, the two sides meet again in an altogether less fiery atmosphere.

