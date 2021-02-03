Quiz! Can you name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 50 most frequent Manchester United team-mates?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

“I got to Old Trafford and a tour guide thought I was going for a tour. He was talking away, then at the end he asked me: ‘So what are you doing here?’”

As far as starts go, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s at Manchester United was rather inconspicuous. In fairness, he was largely an unknown quantity outside of Norway in 1996 – as he told FourFourTwo in April 2016, United were the only club who made an offer for him despite interest from Hamburg, Cagliari and even a tickle from Liverpool.

Turns out it was everybody else’s loss. Solskjaer stayed at Old Trafford for 11 glorious seasons, winning six Premier League titles and famously jabbing home United’s last-gasp winner in the 1999 Champions League Final. Starts weren’t always so forthcoming, but the Norwegian instead made sure he carved out a reputation as the Premier League’s deadliest substitute instead.

Now the manager, his side put in a pretty decent performance last night - but for today’s quiz we’re after Solskjaer’s 50 most frequent team-mates during his playing days at Old Trafford.

