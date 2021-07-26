Which teams have won the Premier League?

The Premier League is renowned as one of the most fiercely competitive leagues in the world.

To come out on top across the course of a gruelling 38-game season requires great fitness, ability, team spirit and mental strength.

Financial muscle plays a huge part too, with a strong correlation between the size of a club’s wage budget and where they finish in the table.

Since the Premier League was introduced in 1992, there have been seven different winners, starting with Manchester United.

It was a sign of things to come, as the Red Devils established themselves as the strongest and most consistent team in England under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Kenny Dalglish’s Blackburn Rovers won their first, and only, Premier League title in 1995, narrowly beating United to top spot.

Arsenal regularly challenged in the early years of Arsene Wenger’s reign, succeeding three times, including the Invincibles season of 2003-04.

Roman Abramovich’s takeover of Chelsea transformed the club’s prospects, immediately turning them into contenders, and Sheikh Mansour did the same for Manchester City.

But Man United have still been the dominant force of the Premier League era, winning 13 titles, more than twice the total of their nearest rivals, Chelsea and Man City, who have five each.

Since Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013, the club are yet to take top spot and have finished second just twice.

Man City have been the strongest team in the last decade, claiming five titles, including three of the last four.

The one Pep Guardiola's side missed out on in that run was when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England in 2020.

Undoubtedly the most remarkable success story of all was written by Leicester City four years previously, as they somehow went from relegation favourites to title winners under Claudio Ranieri.

Here is a list of all the Premier League champions:

Manchester United – 13 (92/93, 93/94, 95/96, 96/97, 98/99, 99/00, 00/01, 02/03, 06/07, 07/08, 08/09, 10/11, 12/13)

Chelsea – Five (04/05, 05/06, 09/10, 14/15, 16/17)

Manchester City – Five (11/12, 13/14, 17/18, 18/19, 20/21)

Arsenal – Three (97/98, 01/02, 03/04)

Blackburn Rovers – One (94/95)

Leicester City – One (15-16)

Liverpool – One (19-20)