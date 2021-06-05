Andrea Pirlo and Maurizio Sarri emerge as contenders for the Everton job - report

Andrea Pirlo and Maurizio Sarri have emerged as contenders for the Everton job, according to reports in Italy.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a new manager following Carlo Ancelotti’s exit earlier this week.

Ancelotti has returned for a second spell in charge of Real Madrid following Zinedine Zidane’s departure.

And Calciomercato reports that Pirlo and Sarri are both options for Everton, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season.

Pirlo left his position as Juventus manager after just one campaign at the helm, and the former Italy international is keen to return to the dugout immediately.

Sassuolo and Verona are considering him but Pirlo is also being considered by Everton.

Sarri, whose last job was also at Juventus, is another name that has been mentioned at Goodison Park.

The Italian was never a popular figure among Chelsea fans but he did win the Europa League during his sole season in west London.

However, a report by The Athletic does not mention either Sarri or Pirlo as candidates for the role.

The story states that Everton drew up a long list of potential contenders on Tuesday.

Rafael Benitez, Nuno Espirito Santo and Paulo Fonseca are all free agents and would thus be attainable without paying compensation.

Former Everton managers Roberto Martinez and David Moyes have both been mentioned, as has Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.

An appointment is not thought to be imminent, particularly as Everton did not anticipate losing Ancelotti until very recently.

“I would like to thank the board of directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club,” the Italian said.

“I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

