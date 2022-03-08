Arsenal report: Frenkie De Jong set for move, as Barcelona eye two new midfielders
By Mark White published
Arsenal could have a free run at Frenkie De Jong, with Barcelona linked with Franck Kessie and Ruben Neves
Arsenal could be in a great position to sign Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong this summer.
The Netherlands international joined the Catalan side from Ajax back in 2019, having impressed in the Champions League for the Amsterdam outfit and was widely expected to usurp Sergio Busquets in midfield. But the task has been difficult and De Jong has struggled to replicate the form he displayed when he first broke into senior football.
The 24-year-old has been rumoured to be considered expendable by new manager Xavi – and now the Blaugrana legend is said to be exploring new options for his midfield, including Wolverhampton Wanderers no.8 Ruben Neves and out-of-contract AC Milan star Franck Kessie.
Even just one player joining could leave De Jong struggling for minutes – and football.london have suggested that such activity at the Camp Nou could give Mikel Arteta a free run to the midfielder of his dreams.
Arsenal managed to sign Martin Odegaard last summer thanks to Real Madrid having too much competition in the midfield places for the Norwegian to adequately establish himself – now they could do the same with De Jong.
De Jong could well function as the left-sided central midfielder for Arsenal, replacing Granit Xhaka but is capable as a defender or a defensive midfielder, too. The Dutchman has plenty of top-level experience, too, while still being young enough to develop further.
De Jong is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer
TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.