Arsenal report: Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again
By Conor Pope published
Arsenal face a striker crisis next season if plans to land Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak fall through
Arsenal could face a crisis of attackers next season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to leave in the summer, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already gone. A January move for Dusan Vlahovic fell through when Juventus entered the fray.
Worse, the expectation that they will land their long-established top transfer target this summer has been dealt a huge blow.
Real Sociedad's 22-year-old forward Alexander Isak has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London – to the point that Gunners fans were excitedly checking the DVLA website for latest news on the move.
But now Barcelona are reportedly muscling in on the deal, according to the Daily Express.
STREAMING GUIDE Arsenal v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
According to FourFourTwo's own Mark White, Arsenal have kept tabs on Isak "for years", and the Swede has been compared to compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his height and technical ability.
He's seen as being ideal for fitting into a system that would see him link up with young stars Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka.
While Barcelona are in a similar position to Arsenal – both sides are in a battle to secure Champions League qualification through their domestic leagues – there is a growing belief that Barça are increasingly prepared to spend money again, despite their well-known financial issues.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
MORE NEWS
Manchester United report: Paul Pogba holds key to Red Devils landing TWO England stars this summer – even without Champions League football
Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's side set to beat Chelsea to defender dubbed the "new Gareth Bale"
Manchester City "confident" of signing Erling Haaland this summer
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.