Arsenal report: Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again

Arsenal could face a crisis of attackers next season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expected to leave in the summer, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already gone. A January move for Dusan Vlahovic fell through when Juventus entered the fray.

Worse, the expectation that they will land their long-established top transfer target this summer has been dealt a huge blow.

Real Sociedad's 22-year-old forward Alexander Isak has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London – to the point that Gunners fans were excitedly checking the DVLA website for latest news on the move.

But now Barcelona are reportedly muscling in on the deal, according to the Daily Express.

According to FourFourTwo's own Mark White, Arsenal have kept tabs on Isak "for years", and the Swede has been compared to compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his height and technical ability.

He's seen as being ideal for fitting into a system that would see him link up with young stars Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

While Barcelona are in a similar position to Arsenal – both sides are in a battle to secure Champions League qualification through their domestic leagues – there is a growing belief that Barça are increasingly prepared to spend money again, despite their well-known financial issues.

